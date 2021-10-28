Daniel Tweedlie is accused of shooting and killing Devon Thompson while he allegedly was selling him a pair of shoes, according to a criminal complaint filed by the New Castle police.
Tweedlie, 18, of New Brighton, whose 19th birthday is Monday, is wanted by the police for homicide in the death of 21-year-old Thompson of Beaver Falls, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest Sunday in a second-floor apartment at 413 E. Leasure Ave. on the city's North Hill.
Tweedlie also is wanted in Beaver Falls, Beaver County, on a warrant for arson and theft charges, accused of breaking into cars with two other males and helping to burn one of the vehicles. He additionally is wanted in Westmoreland County on a warrant for simple assault and harassment.
The complaint filed against him in Thompson's murder indicates that Tweedlie struck Thompson in the face with the pistol and it fired at the same time, according to an account from a witness.
This isn't Tweedlie's first encounter with the law or guns, according to criminal arrest dockets and online reports from other counties.
When he was 16, he fled from the Summit Academy, a school for at-risk teens in Butler County, and was reported missing in 2018, according to an online account. The police found the car he reportedly was driving in West Virginia.
Trouble continued to follow Tweedlie last year when he pleaded guilty in Beaver County court to possession of a gun by a minor, a charge filed when he was 17. He was sentenced in March to six months to a year and 11 months of incarceration.
He was recently released from jail when Beaver Falls police charged him Aug. 20 with the reported vehicle arson and theft spree that occurred the early morning of Aug. 13.
In connection with Sunday's homicide, the police were called to UPMC Jameson Hospital around 7 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot. Officers arrived to learn Thompson's identity, and that he had died.
The police went to the scene of the shooting, where a witness, who had driven Thompson to the hospital, told police his account of what happened. His vehicle was impounded as part of the investigation.
The witness told police that Thompson had contacted him via social media and asked him to go with him to New Castle to buy a pair of Air Jordan basketball shoes from Tweedlie, according to information in the complaint.
The witness, who said he went to school with Tweedlie, said he gave Thompson a ride to the apartment and they arrived to find two males there on a couch. He said he saw the shoes and, during a conversation, Thompson brought up a name that upset Tweedlie.
Tweedlie stood up, and holding a black handgun walked over to Thompson and hit him in the face with it, and the gun fired at the same time, the witness told investigators. He said that he was close enough to it that his ears were ringing, according to the paperwork.
He said Tweedlie then checked Thompson and said that Thompson had a pulse, and the witness and the other males carried Thompson out to his car and drove him to the hospital, the court document states. The witness said he didn't know Thompson had been shot until the hospital medical staff told him.
The witness identified Tweedlie from a photo array, police reported.
Police in reading the phone texts from the witness' phone found Tweedlie referenced selling Thompson a “pole,” which the police believe referenced a gun. The witness confirmed they were going to New Castle to buy a firearm.
The police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found a black semiautomatic Polymer "ghost" handgun — an unserialized and untraceable firearm that can be bought online and assembled at home — hidden under a mattress. The gun has an extended magazine, and one spent shell casing was still in the barrel, police noted.
A wallet containing a Pennsylvania identification card for Tweedlie also was in that room, police reported.
A woman in another apartment in the building reported to police Tweedlie had knocked on her door about an hour before the shooting and told her, “if you hear anything banging around downstairs, don't worry about it,” the report said. She told police that Tweedlie and two other males were staying in the apartment where the shooting reportedly occurred.
She said she heard a gunshot, then someone moaning, then silence, and she looked outside and saw a black vehicle pulling away.
An autopsy conducted on Thompson at the Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver County confirmed he died of a penetrating gunshot wound to the chest. A 9-millimeter bullet had lodged in his right hip. His death was ruled a homicide.
Tweedlie is facing charges of homicide and illegal possession of a firearm without markings or identification numbers. Other related charges also may be pending, according to police.
The criminal complaint filed in Beaver County against Tweedlie reports that the police were called to Third Avenue in Beaver Falls around 1:20 a.m. Aug. 13 regarding three juveniles who reportedly were breaking into vehicles. One officer heard a vehicle alarm and a vehicle fire was reported nearby, the police reported.
The officers found a black Chrysler Pacifica in flames in the parking lot. The Beaver Falls fire department extinguished it.
The police obtained security videos of that area and saw three men walking in the area. One of them was entering vehicles and trying to open the doors of every car on the block. The police identified Tweedlie as one of the suspects and arrested him, according to the court papers.
Tweedlie is facing two counts of arson, one count each of criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person, and four counts of theft in connection with that incident.
Anyone who has any information about Tweedlie's whereabouts is asked to contact the New Castle police at (724) 656-9300 or leave information on the tip section at www.newcastlepd.com.
