A 15-year-old teen has died and another teen is hospitalized following a shooting overnight at the Bolinger Playground on the city's West Side.
Both teens were flown to a trauma center hospital in Pittsburgh, where the one succumbed to his wounds, according to Lawrence County coroner Rich "RJ" Johnson. No information on the condition of the other teen was immediately available.
A third teen also was shot, according to the New Castle Police Department Facebook page.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m., reportedly after a graduation party.
Attempts to reach New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem were unsuccessful Saturday morning.
The News will continue to provide details as they become available.
