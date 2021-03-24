A Wampum teen has been sent a summons to appear in court after police said he showed a woman his private parts.
State police have charged Michael James Hill, 18, of Chewton-West Pittsburg Road with indecent exposure in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred Feb. 14.
According to a criminal complaint, a juvenile female told police she and a friend were at Hill's house watching television, when Hill exposed himself for about 30 minutes. She said she left there because of his inappropriate and unwanted behavior, the police reported.
