A South Side teen has been arrested from reports of her having damaged a car and broken into a house on the city’s East Side.
New Castle police have charged Gwendolyn Prist Buntman, 19, of East Long Avenue, in connection with two separate incidents that were reported to have occurred on two separate dates last week.
The owner of a car parked in the 300 block of Harrison Street reported on Nov. 9 that a brick had been thrown through its windshield around 11:30 p.m. The caller told police the brick had been removed from the side of the house. The surveillance video of a neighbor showed Buntman and another female walking from Harrison Street, stopping at the basement window of a house and picking up a brick. The female then walked over to the vehicle and threw the brick, then they both ran down an alley, according to a criminal complaint.
Police learned from the surveillance video that Buntman and another female broke into and entered the house Nov. 13, by breaking the basement window, the complaint states. The video shows the two females trying the doors and windows on the house, then taking a rock and breaking the window. They were inside the house for about seven minutes before leaving, the complaint states.
Police did not identify the woman who was with Buntman.
Buntman is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief for the reported home break-in, and she faces one count each of loitering and prowling at night and criminal mischief in connection with the damage to the car. She will be sent a summons to appear in court on all of the charges.
