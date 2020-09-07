A 15-year-old boy is charged as an adult after reports that he fired a gun at a moving car occupied by three teens on New Castle's Lower East Side.
Logan McConnell of North Jefferson Street is in the Lawrence County jail on $200,000 bond in connection with the incident, which was reported to have occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.
However, a male who was in the car suffered a bleeding mouth and nose when he was assaulted by another teen before the shooting occurred, according to accounts witnesses gave to the New Castle police.
A criminal complaint filed against McConnell states that the male who was assaulted said he was attacked by the other teen outside of a convenience store on East Washington Street. Police noted he was bleeding from the mouth and nose when they arrived.
The victim told police that he left after the assault, and was driving north on Whippo Street with two others in his car when he saw a group of males walking in the area, and and he believed his attacker was in that group, the report states. The man said he was driving by them and heard a gunshot and his car was struck by the gunfire in the center of the driver's side door.
As the police arrived and approached the group of males, two of them ran. The others, including McConnell, were taken to the police station, where officers found McConnell to have a .22-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen in Butler County, and a fanny pack containing suspected narcotics, according to the police report.
Police reported that the gun's magazine was loaded and a live bullet was in the chamber.
Police said the parents of all of the teens who were arrested were notified, and juvenile petitions are pending against at least one of them.
The police interviewed McConnell with his mother present. According to the report, he told police there had been a fight between two teens whom he did not know. He said he was walking with the males on Whippo Street when the teen who had been assaulted drove his vehicle toward them. He told police he had heard the youth had a gun and he pulled his gun out of fear and shot the car, then everyone ran.
The police obtained a surveillance video from a home on Whippo Street that showed McConnell firing the gun at the car, the complaint states. It also showed the assaulted teen driving his vehicle toward the group of people who were walking on Whippo Street, the document states.
Police said McConnell's fanny pack contained 0.3 gram of suspected crack cocaine, 0.4 suspected cocaine, seven suspected Ecstasy pills, 2.4 grams of suspected marijuana, two suspected suboxone strips, $230 in cash, and a scale with suspected drug residue.
McConnell is charged with three counts each of criminal attempt at first-degree murder and aggravated assault, five counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of prohibited discharge of a firearm. He was arraigned on the charges Friday by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie.
