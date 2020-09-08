A rash of vehicle break-ins in the city of New Castle have resulted in the arrest of an East side teen.
New Castle police on Saturday issued a reported that there have been an increased number of vehicle break-ins throughout the city, but many had occurred on the city's East Side, including Ryan and Adams streets.
The police have positively identified a 7th-grader whom they believe was responsible for several of the East side vehicle entries. His identification was made by the submission of videos and pictures from residents in the area, according to the police.
Anyone whose car was entered is asked to contact the police department.
Residents are advised to keep the doors locked and windows closed in their vehicles while they are parked, and don't leave anything of value inside. They are further advised to not leave vehicles running and to park in well-lit areas.
Anyone with information on the person or persons involved in any break-ins is asked to contact the police at (724) 656-9300 or leave tips on the department's website at www.newcastlepd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.