The Lawrence County commissioners conducted their meeting twice Tuesday after learning from a public viewer that the live stream was not working.
The commissioners’ weekly public meetings are being aired via live stream through the county’s website during the COVID-19 shutdowns, and while the courthouse remains closed to the public. But one viewer reported he couldn’t see or hear after the commissioners had proceeded through most of their business.
The only vote they took was to update an ordinance that sets the times and procedures of the commissioners regular meetings and removes passages in the ordinance that have not applied for many decades.
The measure sets their regular meetings for 10 a.m. every Tuesday, unless otherwise advertised. If that date falls on a holiday, it will be canceled. If the meeting day falls on an Election Day, it will be canceled.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd, in reading the ordinance allowed, noted that all of the commissioners’ regular meetings are open to the public in accordance with the Pennsylvania Sunshine Law.
“Obviously, the current pandemic prohibits us from doing that,” he said. The commissioners have communicated with the state’s Office of Open Records, which has issued guidance “and assured that the live stream meetings are acceptable at this time, as is our method of accepting public comments,” he said.
Anyone who has public comment to offer in the commissioners meetings is encouraged to send the comments in an email to Boyd at mboyd@co.lawrence.pa.us. The commissioners offer two opportunities to comment, at the beginning and end of their meetings.
Wilmington Township resident Carrie Hahn sent the commissioners an email questioning why in the midst of the COVID-19 national emergency they decided to update this ordinance when the public is not permitted to comment during a public meeting.
“We’re hopeful that come May 8, the conditions will be so we can slowly start the reopening of the country,” Boyd said of the shutdowns from the pandemic.
Boyd said the commissioners have received several phone calls asking for tax extensions. The commissioners a few weeks ago extended the face value period for paying property taxes to Aug. 10, he said. He said they are still considering whether to make any additional changes.
Commissioner Dan Vogler did not attend the meeting because he was participating in a virtual board meeting of County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.