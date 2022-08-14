Team Emma Forever holds final 5K

The final Team Emma Forever Scholarship 5K stepped off Aug. 6. See more photos on page A2.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
The final Team Emma Forever Scholarship 5K stepped off Aug. 6.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Emma Weatherby, a 2017 Neshannock High School graduate, died April 13, 2018.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Maria DeLuca addresses attendees at the fifth and final Team Emma Forever 5K to benefit the scholarship fund in memory of Emma Weatherby. In the back, from left, are Kacey Copple, Weatherby’s grandmother Carol Weatherby, Anthony Medure and Melissa Sherwood, Weatherby’s mother. DeLuca and Copple are organizers of the event.
The final Team Emma Forever Scholarship 5K stepped off Aug. 6. See more photos on page A2.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
The final Team Emma Forever Scholarship 5K stepped off Aug. 6.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Emma Weatherby, a 2017 Neshannock High School graduate, died April 13, 2018.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Maria DeLuca addresses attendees at the fifth and final Team Emma Forever 5K to benefit the scholarship fund in memory of Emma Weatherby. In the back, from left, are Kacey Copple, Weatherby’s grandmother Carol Weatherby, Anthony Medure and Melissa Sherwood, Weatherby’s mother. DeLuca and Copple are organizers of the event.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
The final Team Emma Forever 5K race stepped off last weekend.
The race was held in memory of Emma Weatherby, a 2017 graduate of Neshannock High School who lost her battle with rhabdomyosarcoma on April 13, 2018. Beginning that year, Weatherby’s friends Maria DeLuca and Kacey Copple created an annual 5K to fund the Team Emma Forever Memorial Scholarship fund. The 5K races raised money for the scholarship.
The Aug. 6 race, with 85 runners, was the fifth and final one because many of the organizers no longer reside in the area. In five years, 30 future educators from six Lawrence County schools have each been awarded $1,000 scholarships. Scholarships will continue to be given out to graduating seniors.
Story continues below video
Logan Parsons (21:32) and Jazelle Mozzocio (22:27) were first and second, respectively, in the race. Vendors were available at the event and prizes were awarded, including a signed Kenny Pickett Steelers jersey.
1 of 7
Team Emma Forever
The final Team Emma Forever Scholarship 5K stepped off Aug. 6.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Team Emma Forever
The final Team Emma Forever Scholarship 5K stepped off Aug. 6. See more photos on page A2.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Team Emma Forever
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
9W9A2127.jpg
Maria DeLuca addresses attendees at the fifth and final Team Emma Forever 5K to benefit the scholarship fund in memory of Emma Weatherby. In the back, from left, are Kacey Copple, Weatherby’s grandmother Carol Weatherby, Anthony Medure and Melissa Sherwood, Weatherby’s mother. DeLuca and Copple are organizers of the event.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Sponsors
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Medals
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Emma Weatherby
Emma Weatherby, a 2017 Neshannock High School graduate, died April 13, 2018.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
More like this...
Team Emma Forever holds final 5K
1 of 7
Team Emma Forever
The final Team Emma Forever Scholarship 5K stepped off Aug. 6.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Team Emma Forever
The final Team Emma Forever Scholarship 5K stepped off Aug. 6. See more photos on page A2.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Team Emma Forever
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
9W9A2127.jpg
Maria DeLuca addresses attendees at the fifth and final Team Emma Forever 5K to benefit the scholarship fund in memory of Emma Weatherby. In the back, from left, are Kacey Copple, Weatherby’s grandmother Carol Weatherby, Anthony Medure and Melissa Sherwood, Weatherby’s mother. DeLuca and Copple are organizers of the event.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Sponsors
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Medals
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Emma Weatherby
Emma Weatherby, a 2017 Neshannock High School graduate, died April 13, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.