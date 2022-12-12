Teachers in the Mohawk Area School District “overwhelmingly” rejected a contract offer made by negotiating committees from the union and the district.
A district press release said the tentative agreement was approved Tuesday by the school board during its meeting, but that the district only learned of the rejection afterward.
The MEA, on Sept. 26, approved a strike authorization.
“Regrettably, when it comes to contract negotiations, the Mohawk Area School District board of directors has chosen to publicize what has traditionally been an internal process,” a statement from the teachers union said. “Past events, such as 9.5 teacher furloughs at the end of the 2015-16 school year, 16 months of bargaining for our previous contract agreement, a global pandemic and an overall decrease in teacher staff have compelled our association to respond.”
In October, the district opted to file for an arbitration process allowing a third-party entity to give a final best offer. The MEA rejected the request to arbitrate.
Under the denied tentative agreement, teacher salaries would have increased by 2.9047 percent under the four-year contract, with the starting salary for a teacher being $56,194 and the highest teacher salary being $88,844 by the 2025-26 school year. The school district said the average annual teacher raise would have been $2,245 under the agreement, teachers would have continued to pay nothing toward health care premium costs, health savings accounts would have been funded by the district, paying the amount of any applicable deductible over the four years at rates of 82 percent, 75 percent, 75 percent, and 73 percent. In 2026, the total out of pocket cost for a family health care plan would have been a maximum of $810.
In its own statement, the MEA said the tentative agreement proposal would have had concessions in health care coverage, the 2.9 percent increase was for teachers with one to 17 years of service, with teachers with at least 18 years of service and a master’s degree receiving an average raise of 1.46 percent.
The district called the tentative agreement a “very fair settlement for both sides,” with health care costs lower than other school districts in the area.
“The district’s board is committed to reaching a fair contract through honest negotiations,” the district said. “Further increases to any offer will have negative effects on the community by forcing the board to consider tax increases.”
The district said it was willing to have a third party examine the fairness and economic viability of the offers.
The teachers union said there is no middle school art taught, just two counselors for 1,061 district students and there has been a reduction of 30 teachers between 2007 and 2022, including 9.5 teacher furloughs in 2016.
The MEA said the district received nearly $4 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds from the state during the pandemic, which is more than “some additional” monies the district previously said.
The district in turn said the ESSER funding was earmarked for specific initiatives, such as learning loss, technology and heating, ventilation and cooling projects.
The district previously stated a significant portion of its reserve funding is being used from employee-related expenses.
“We want to be valued and respected for the work we do,” the statement reads. “This is why we rejected the tentative agreement and this is why we will continue to fight for the value and respect we deserve.”
