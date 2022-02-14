A fire has been ignited under nearly two hundred faculty and staff members from Mohawk and Laurel school districts when they heard a passionate and heart-wrenching presentation on the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs.
Randy Crum, founder and president of Vision Ministries, and his team presented the “Just One” youth-to-youth outreach program Friday morning to about 112 elementary, middle, and high school instructional staff at Mohawk Area School District and ended the afternoon addressing a crowd of about 72 middle and high school educators at Laurel School District. Vision Ministries is a faith-based, 501(c)(3) organization, founded 25 years ago.
“Both of (Friday’s) presentations went very well,” Crum said. “We were very well received at both schools.”
The mission was to inform teachers of the dangerous fentanyl-laced drugs currently on the streets of, not just our nation’s big cities, but also, of Lawrence County’s towns and rural areas. Crum’s strategy was to first alert churches and civic leaders, which he did at a presentation in December held at the Confluence, and then to alert teachers and school administrators who needed to hear the statistics and share in Vision Ministries quest to save young lives.
“The next step,” he said, “is to reach the youths and have them reach their peers. Young people do not want to listen to some old guy tell them about the dangers of these street drugs, but they will listen to each other if we can just reach and educate and train them to teach each other about the dangers.”
Dan Bailey, a certified recovery specialist, said the drugs are being brought in from China and Mexico.
According to Custom Border Patrols, he said, more than 11,000 pounds of fentanyl-laced drugs were brought in last year, adding 85 to 90 percent of drug overdose deaths involve fentanyl.”
“The DEA (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration) reports that 20 million fentanyl-laced (fake) pills were confiscated last year alone,” Crum said. “Fentanyl is so potent that an amount the size of two grains of salt is enough to kill.
“What’s more, the fentanyl is not just being put into pills, but it is being put into marijuana now and kids don’t know it,” said Crum.
One of the presenters, Vaughn Crisci, vice president of Vision Ministries, said, these drugs are very highly addictive and fatal. He has first-hand knowledge of how detrimental this nationwide phenomenon can be and shared his personal family tragedy about the loss of his son, Sean, to fake pills and an opioid addiction in 2014 at age 33.
In 2015, there were 40 deaths due to drug overdose, Crum said. By 2017, that number had grown to 55. Last year, there were 55 again, and in 2022 so far there have been 9 deaths already.
“We must do something to stop this,” Crum said.
One highlight of the presentations was the 21-minute video shown called “Dead on Arrival” (available to be watched at dominictierno.com).
After the presentations, the team reported that teachers came up to them and thanked them for coming and said they didn’t know it was this bad.
Vision Ministries plans to do presentations on March 11 at New Castle High School and that afternoon in the Shenango Area School District.
Contributions to Vision Ministries can be made to P.O. Box 5015, New Castle, PA 16105, and Crum can be contacted for more information at (724) 730-1234.
