On March 13, 2020, COVID-19 landed the first punch.

That’s when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all of the state’s schools to shut down for two weeks.

But educators fought back.

Joining with counterparts around the state and across the nation, local school districts formulated a plan of alternate instruction that initially featured remote learning, and later that year, a hybrid mix of in-person and online education.

And yet, academics ended up being only half the battle.

Empty classrooms, cafeterias and hallways took a heavy toll on both student-to-student and teacher-to-student social interaction. Indeed, some local educators say that while there is still ground to be made up in both academics and socializaton, the latter may be where schools are further behind.

Jeff Allay, life skills teacher at Shenango High School, recalled that on the day that the news came that the school would be shutting down, his students were hosting a countywide dance party.

“We weren’t able to get back to those fun activities with people, with kids, until this year,” he said. “We’re slowly getting back into it. It’s the social aspect that these kids have missed out on, not only my kids, but all the kids. I’ll go into a study hall and there are kids just buried in their phones with their ear pods in. I’ll see somebody sitting right next to someone else and I’ll say, ‘Why don’t you talk with him?” and the kid will say, ‘Well, I just texted him.’

“I know the kids are buried in their phones as it is, but COVID definitely ruined social interactions that we used to have.”

That being the case, Allay went on, he believes his students may be taking longer to return to the former status quo.

“I would say we’re a little further behind socially, not so much the academics,” he said. “It’s ‘Hey, I forgot how to sit next to somebody,’ or ‘I forgot how to ask a question’ or asking to go to the restroom. It’s a little different than sitting at home on your computer.”

At Wilmington High School, Sally Hiers was in the middle of sharing “To Kill A Mockingbird” with an Honors English class when the announcement came that the school was about to close for two weeks.

“My stomach sank,” Hiers said, adding that she expected the shutdown to last at least a month.

Eventually, Hiers resumed the tale through remote instruction, but soon found the process lacked the type of interaction that produced lively classroom discussion about the material. Although the students appeared to be in the Google meetings called to continue the class, she was never sure if they, in fact, were out there listening.

“A lot of them didn’t turn on their microphones or cameras, so the only way you knew they were there was that they had an emoji,” she said. “I would see these 20-or-so emojis and I’d sit there teaching, not knowing if there was anyone actually behind the emoji.”

One day, she had an idea.

“I knew they just weren’t having fun,” Hiers said. “I could hardly get them engaged. So one day I said, ‘Everyone needs to turn on their cameras and show me their pets.’ I teach high school, not first grade, but all the cameras came on and I saw cats and dogs and birds. One girl took her phone out to the barn to show us her goat.”

Hiers called the experience “a light bulb moment.”

“I realized I was still trying to do everything the same,” she said. “I needed to have fun with them. I can let a few things go.”

That’s a lesson her students taught her.

“I understand now how much the personal connection means; it means just as much as the teaching,” said Hiers, who is in her 22nd year at Wilmington. “(If remote learning were to come back), I don’t think I would try to push the rigor that I was pushing and trying to keep things the same.

“I still want discussion, I still want good essays, I still want everyone engaged. I think that’s maybe gone for a long time. It’s taking a long time to get discussion back.”

As for academics, she believes that students “definitely did not get as much for that first spring and last year. I feel like we are bouncing back now, but I’ve had to do more backtracking.”

Maintaining academic progress also was a challenge for Allay.

“We couldn’t do half the things we wanted to do online, especially with academics,” he said. “And we do community-based instruction, which was really bad the past two years because a lot of businesses didn’t want kids in there for COVID reasons.

“We’re actually just starting up again with the (Lawrence County) Humane Society. We’re able to get out there now, but even at the beginning of this year, we got turned down a lot.”

At Mohawk, biology and anatomy teacher Ryan Castor said, students were well prepared to learn online “because we had brought our students into one-on-one saturation with devices three or four years prior to COVID.”

“We were prepared on that matter,” he went on, “but I don’t think any school district was prepared to really face the longevity of that existence.

“Nobody was able to foresee any of the issues that cropped up. While I feel we were very well prepared from a hardware standpoint, it was still definitely a challenge.”

But Castor didn’t use technology only to help his students. He also embraced it as part of Pittsburgh-based 3DPPGH, which was recruiting members with 3D printers and laser engravers to print parts for face shields and to cut out the clear plastic shield itself.

Castor used his own 3D printer as well as five others that the district allowed him to take home to help produce the items until the demand eventually eased. By the time that happened, the group – which still exists – had raised $18,621 for materials and shipping through GoFundMe and had created 11,628 shields.

“You had the classroom challenges of trying to figure out what you were going to do, so this was a nice distractor,” Castor said. “But at the same time, it was another thing. It was an added objective to checklist of things that needed to happen each day. With the work and home side of things, it was a lot.”

Still, he learned a lot as well, deepening his knowledge and understanding of the printing process. That, in turn, has played a role in the district developing a new manufacturing class that will be introduced in the 2022-23 academic year.

“The students are going to go through the process of building a printer from the ground up, they’ll go through the engineering/design process, they’ll learn some basic computer-aided drawing principles,” Castor said. “The plan is to have them develop a student-designed project or product that we will take to a showcase event. So a long-term, anniversary outcome would be that class.”

A second outcome, he postulated, would be the professional growth of the teachers who have fought for two years to educate their charges, no matter the hurdles.

“This whole time frame of remote/hybrid instruction has really shown educators what they’re capable of,” he said. “I think it has pushed us out of our comfort zones to the degree that maybe in three to five years from now, we’ll all reflect on the COVID days and realize that while it wasn’t pleasant or ideal for anyone, it really made us better and more well-rounded at what we do as educators.”

