Time is the most important thing you can put between a suicidal person and his ending his life, a mental health expert told New Castle Area School District teachers.
Terry Bliss of the Human Services Center was a presenter at an inservice session in the high school auditorium recently to educate teachers about the signs to look for and precautions to take if they suspect someone is thinking about ending his or her life.
Fifty-two percent of suicides in the United States involve a gun, he said, emphasizing that limiting the access to the means of suicide can create a time barrier for a person in crisis mode to rethink committing suicide.
Such stalling methods can include carbon monoxide sensors for cars that shut them off, barriers on bridges and blister packaging taped around medicines and locking or hiding guns.
If you see someone who is contemplating or talking about suicide, "have a conversation and watch for warning signs."
Reach out and seek help. Look at the person's behavior or mood. Such people will talk about ending their life, not having a reason to live, being useless to others, having unbearable pain or feeling trapped, Bliss said.
"Giving away one's possessions is a big sign," he continued, especially for youths. "You should ask the question, 'Why are you giving this to me?'"
Evaluate a person's mood for depression, anxiety, rage, irritability, impulsivity, humiliation or changes in mood, Bliss said.
"Trust your gut," he said. "You could be the only person to reach out. If we don't ask, we're not going to know. Stay with them. People don't die by suicide when you're with them. It's a private thing. Don't leave them alone."
According to figures Bliss presented, a suicide is committed every 40 seconds in the world, and more than 800,000 people take their own lives each year.
Bliss, who is a student assistance program mental health coordinator, is the mental health liaison between the agency and Lawrence County schools. He was one of three members at the school on behalf of the Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition presenting a program called, "Talk Saves Lives."
Suicide is considered the 10th leading cause of death in the nation, he said.
"And for every suicide, 25 others attempt it," Bliss said.
When someone commits suicide, 115 other people in their lives are impacted by it, Bliss said.
"We identify those other 115 people if we can, and we try to offer support to keep them safe," he said.
Research shows there is no single cause, he said, adding that a compilation of things can trigger someone to reach a crisis.
Researchers have learned that people who die by suicide have physical differences in their brains from those who die from other causes. There also are indicators in the blood, Bliss said.
"Most people who commit suicide are ambivalent about taking their own life," he said, "but they reach a point. They just want the pain to end but they don't actually want to be dead. Their thinking becomes limited and they are desperate to escape the pain, and the crisis point has been reached."
People who are suicidal have a breaking point but we might not know all of the other factors such as genetic risks, depression, prolonged stress at work or drinking more than usual, Bliss explained.
Psychotherapists are available to talk to people as an intervention, he said.
"We want to work with people," Bliss said.
How can someone prevent suicide? Some ways are through mental health care, family support, problem-solving skills and cultural and religious beliefs.
And while mental health is important for prevention, only two in five people will follow through treatment, Bliss said. He stressed that individuals or parents should make mental health a priority and get an evaluation from a professional.
"The law requires health insurance plans now to cover both mental and physical health," he said.
He added that self-care can strengthen one's state of mental health through exercise, sleep, a healthy diet and stress management.
Michele Kelly-Thompson, Human Services Center director, emphasized that suicide is a health problem, adding, "I want to stress to each of you how vital you are in this process."
A recent statistic provided by Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson was that his office investigated 20 suicides in 2019. That was an increase from 14 in 2018 and eight in 2017, which Kelly-Thompson said she found alarming.
"Twenty suicides is Lawrence County is so high compared to the national average," she said.
The center in 2014 obtained a grant to start a Lawrence County suicide prevention program.
The Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition is committed to educating, destigmatizing, and increasing awareness of suicide in Lawrence County, and by raising awareness of suicide prevention, eliminating potential suicides.
The group's Facebook page is a resource, not a hotline or counseling center. It instructs that if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, you should call 1 (800) 273-TALK (8255) or (724) 652-9000.
The coalition has hosted three "out of the darkness" walks, Kelly-Thompson said. The group also sponsored a table at last year's Sportsmen's Night Out at Laurel High School and handed out gun locks.
"We want to get into situations and interact with people naturally," she said, "where people can share their stories of loss when they are struggling."
"If we can make a difference in how people view mental health issues and see them as health issues, we can instill hope in people," she said. "We know there are effective treatments that can help with most mental health conditions.
"It takes a community of acceptance for people to feel comfortable to say, 'I have depression, I deal with anxiety,'" she said.
Anyone interested in being involved in the Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition may contact Susan Cole at scole@humanservicescenter.net, or call (724) 510-3266, to attend its meetings.
