The New Castle High School marching band debuted on Taggart Stadium field Tuesday, presenting a musical show for the district’s teachers.
The inservice day, a prelude to the first day of school on Monday, featured a picnic lunch with grilled hot dogs and hamburgers and performances and routines by the band, the Candy Canes drill team and cheerleaders.
The Dorals, a popular music group from New Castle, played a couple of numbers during lunchtime, but had to cancel the rest of its show when a member fell ill.
By that time, most of the teachers were gone, reticent to be around others because of a recent resurgence of COVID-19 and the intense heat of the day.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio welcomed the teachers and thanked them for their hard work during the past 11/2 years when COVID-19 had peaked and they were forced to work from home.
“Last year, we could not meet in person,” she said. “In the end, you might be the only one communicating with our students. You were open-minded to new ways of doing things that you had done for years.”
Outside of school hours, “many of you volunteered to come and serve our families dinner in some of the darkest days of their lives,” DeBlasio said.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you, from the bottom of my heart for what you did last year,” she said. “Each of you did what New Castle is known to do, make a difference in the lives of our students. Change became easier, because we supported one another.”
She said that this year, with the surge of the Delta variant of the virus, there still will be “lots of face masks and hand sanitizers,” she said.
She advised the teachers, that “When you see your friends, instead of hugging or handshakes, say ‘N.C. Strong.’”
School nurse Shelly Janiel advised the staff that the district currently is where it ended last year with the Department of Health’s rate of COVID-19 cases, which is the moderate level.
She noted that anyone who tests positive will be required to isolate for 10 days from the date of the test.
She added that for people who have had COVID-19 and believe they have antibodies, they are not protected from the Delta variant unless they had COVID within the past 90 days. That is what the district is using as a guideline, Janiel emphasized.
“Right now, there’s no (state) guidance on it,” she said.
According to the district’s website, it is recommended that students and staff who are not vaccinated wear masks in school, but masks are voluntary during the 2021-2022 school year unless the state mandates otherwise.
Students will be required to wear masks while riding the school buses to and from school. The district will continue to display signs for social distancing throughout all of its buildings. Hand sanitizing stations will be in classrooms and common areas, and signs encouraging frequent hand-washing will be posted. The district will continue to clean and sanitize its buildings before school every day, and buses also will be cleaned daily and sanitized.
Other additional measures being taken by the district can be found on its website, ncasd.com, in the ARP ESSER Health and Safety Plan Guidance and Template.
