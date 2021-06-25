The superintendent of the New Castle School District said a meeting of the school board’s negotiation team is planned for early next week to try to resolve matters with a teachers union contract proposal.
A version of a six-year bargaining agreement for the New Castle Federation of Teachers was defeated Monday when it was presented to the school board Monday and the members tied with a 4-4 vote, defeating it.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the vote was a surprise to her. The teachers had voted on the pact on June 9, after the federation president, Season Noga, had told her that she wanted the vote on the proposal before school was out so all the teachers were together.
Attempts to reach Noga for comment on the board’s rejection were unsuccessful on Thursday.
The contract was emailed to the school board members June 10. During an executive session at its public work session June 12 there was a consensus for approval, DeBlasio said.
What’s next? DeBlasio said the board will meet with the district’s negotiating team — tentatively planned for an executive session Monday — again for a new proposal, and the teachers will have to vote on it. The pact covers about 214 educators.
The board members on the negotiating team are Gary Schooley, Mark Panella and Robert Lyles. Schooley and Lyles cast two of the no votes. The other defeating votes were by board members Tracy Rankin and Anna Pascarella, who resigned from the negotiating team.
Once the board members come to a consensus on a new proposal, the district representatives will meet with the teachers team and mediator and get the teachers to approve it, then put it in front of the board again for a vote. That is all in cooperation with district solicitor Charles Sapienza, board president Stacey Fleo and business manager Joseph Ambrosini, DeBlasio said.
She cited the biggest issues during negotiations as the teachers wanting raises, the district wanting to reduce paid days off, health benefits and most recently, the length of the contract. As it was proposed, the district would increase the percentage of the health plan deductible that the teachers would be responsible for paying, DeBlasio said.
“Without getting into the specifics of the discussions, I cannot support this contract,” Pascarella said. “Anyone who would read and fully dissect this contract should have an issue with it. I feel employees should receive raises and benefits, but we failed to meet in the middle.”
She added, “My vote should not have been a surprise to anyone on our negotiating team, as I was clear on my stance from day one. I am considering the taxpayers. I don’t want to hand out this money then be asked to increase taxes.”
The New Castle News has not been able to read or provide details about the proposal that the board publicly rejected, because the school district solicitor is balking at furnishing a copy of it under the state’s Right to Know Law. The News, at the district’s direction, on Wednesday submitted a formal right-to-know request for the document to DeBlasio.
Sapienza, in response, said in a phone conversation he needs time to review the state law and other case laws before making a determination of whether or not to issue it. Under the law, the district has five days to respond to the request or it can request a 30-day extension with an explanation. Sapienza said he is considering exercising that latter option.
The district has not yet issued a formal response to the request.
Lyles, Rankin and Schooley when polled Wednesday about their reasons for rejecting the offer cited the contract length and concerns about availability of funding once COVID money — Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding under the federal CARES Act — no longer is available.
Fleo, Panella, Karen Humphrey and Pat Amabile voted to ratify the contract. Member Norman Moses was not at the meeting.
The previous teachers contract expired Aug. 31, 2020, and the teachers for the past year have been working under the terms of that bargaining agreement while negotiations have been ongoing. Once a new pact is ratified by both sides, any finalized adjustments will be retroactive to Aug. 31 last year.
The board is expected to adopt its 2021-22 budget at a special public meeting at noon Tuesday in the administration building. The spending plan will include salaries for the 2021-22 school year.
