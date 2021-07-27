The New Castle School Board by a narrow vote has ratified a new teacher's contract.
At a special public meeting Monday, the board voted 5 to 3 to approve a five-year bargaining agreement with the New Castle Federation of Teachers. The union members had not yet voted on the proposal and was expected to vote on it Tuesday.
Board members against the pact cited salaries and their fear of having to raise taxes in five years as their reasons for voting no.
Voting in favor of the pact were board members Mark Panella, Patrick Amabile, Karen Humphrey, Gary Schooley and board president Stacey Fleo.
No votes were by Anna Pascarella, Tracy Rankin and Robert Lyles.
This was the second vote the board had a taken on a contract proposal. The first one, for six-year contract, was voted down in June by a tie 4-4 vote. Schooley had cast the fourth vote against the agreement, saying he primarily did not agree with a six-year contract.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio, who was part of the district's negotiating team, said the give-and-take negotiating involved the reduction in numbers of certain days off for the teachers, and raises and health insurance, along with the length of the contract.
"Normally, the process is that the union membership votes, then it goes to the board," Pascarella commented before the board vote. "I don't feel this is the right process to go with, and a vote for this contract is also a vote to raise taxes in five years," she said, adding that she could not support it.
Lyles, contacted on Tuesday about his no vote, said, "I could not in good conscience vote to continue to saddle the district and taxpayers with the financial burden that's created by this contract. Additionally, I think it's fiscally irresponsible to hand out $30,000 raises."
He was referring to the raises teachers will get who reach Step 17 of the salary schedule, he said.
"That's what happens when you hit the jump step," Lyles said.
Business manager Joseph Ambrosini explained the teachers start out at a base salary of $38,000, and when they reach Step 16 they are earning about $68,000. From Step 16 to 17 there is a jump step and they receive a $30,000 raise.
The steps represent years of service with different amounts of raises incorporated into the contract.
The previous contracted ended in 2019-20 and the teachers have been working under the terms of the old contract since then. The newly ratified rates will be retroactive to when the old contract ended.
Ambrosini said that 40 people hit the Step 17 jump step at the start of the 2020-21 year. At the start of 2021-2022 year, 14 more are hitting jump step.
"Over the course of time, those numbers add up," Lyles said.
"The other problem I had is the taxpayers (have a misconception) and need to know there's not an appetite on this school board to raise their taxes. That's flat-out wrong," he continued. "I'm not opposed to anyone getting a raise, but to continue on a path we're on and expect taxpayers to fit the bill, we just cannot afford to do that. We're not getting another $20 million from the state."
Ambrosini explained that the district, as a result of COVID-19, received three different allocations of Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSERS) funds from the state. The first was for $2 million, the second was for about $8 million and the third is $18 million. One of the allowable uses for the funds — which are reimbursed to the district after it spends the money — is to retain staff and avoid layoffs and curriculum programming, he said.
Lyles said it is his opinion that "if we're going to fix the district, we'll have to clean house on the school board and you'd have to find a new leader," he said, referring to DeBlasio as superintendent. "Until that changes, nothing will change in the New Castle Area School District."
He cited problems he sees with accountability and a lack of plans to fix test scores and attendance problems.
"I have no idea what he's basing his comments on," DeBlasio responded in a phone call. "It's unfortunate that Mr. Lyles has made this personal. I presented the board in May and June with our success and recovery plan for students with ESSERS funding, who have suffered through a loss in education from COVID."
The plan also forms somewhat of a prescription to consider the students' individual learning needs, she said.
DeBlasio added that the district has attendance secretaries in every building and a resource officer who goes to homes to bring truant students back to school. It also employs a social worker who works with families and reaches out, she said, and the district is involved in a truancy court, which, by no fault of the district, was closed down because of COVID-19.
"But we beefed up by sending security guards and attendance officers on our calls," she said. "As far as accountability, I have no idea what he's talking about. My administration and I have worked very hard with this recovery and success plan."
Rankin also explained her no vote Tuesday.
"I think that we need to be more forward thinking," she said. "The year 2020 was one-time situation and we got the (ESSERS) money, but we've got to act like 2020 never happened and look at what our actual salaries would be if we hadn't gotten this windfall."
"With that in mind, the way our base (salary system) is structured in New Castle and where we are as a community we needed to look at it in a different way," Rankin said. "That is why I chose not to vote for it.
"I want the teachers to be paid what they earn, and they absolutely work hard and are a bckbone in the community," she continued. "We need a good educational system. But if there are sacrifices now for the big picture longterm, (there need to be) little cuts that won't be a burden but have an impact to save money."
Rankin pointed out that the district hasn't raised taxes in 20 years, "but who's to say what's going to happen? We couldn't have predicted a global pandemic in our wildest dreams."
DeBlasio explained that the adopted contract contains new language on the teachers' loss of pay days – they gave one day back out of five days and now only have four. They also previously were allowed five days of bereavement leave, but that has been narrowed to four and they must be taken at the time of death, unless one day is for a memorial service. Previously they were able to take their bereavement days within the year of the death.
The district is continuing to pay 70 percent of the health insurance, with raises of $1,600 and $2,000 at the bottom of the scale, she said.
Schooley, who voted against the previous version of the contract, explained why he voted in favor of the new agreement.
"One of my biggest concerns was the (six-year) length of the (previously proposed) contract," he said, and the ESSERS Funds run out at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
The projected budget for the fifth and six years would have meant a $2.5 million deficit each year, he explained. "My personal preference was four years and I knew we weren't going to get four.
"I think we can absorb the one year," Schooley said, adding that a couple of positives are what they're doing with outsourcing the technology director position through the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV, which will save the district some money but won't enhance the level and quality of service.
"The desire is to not just be in a position to meet payroll and just keep our heads above water," he said. "We need to enhance the technology and educational structure."
