Kimmy Carangi describes Taylor Township like Mayberry from “The Andy Griffith Show.”
In Mayberry, residents grew up knowing one another and, years ago, were willing to trust one another to watch each other’s children play and have fun on the streets, Carangi said.
While much has changed over the years, Mary Jean Tuminella said elements of the area’s past camaraderie are still on display.
“We still stick together,” Tuminella said. “We still have a lot of good people.”
The community will come together on Aug. 26 to celebrate the 170th anniversary of Taylor Township from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. below the West Pittsburg playground.
The event will begin with a parade at 2:30 near the fire hall, followed by a dedication ceremony at the veterans monument, where the names of six township veterans who served in conflicts from the First Gulf War and beyond will be enshrined.
There will be food and craft vendors, live entertainment, a kids’ corner, pony rides, chance auction baskets, a 50-50 raffle, a fire show, a best decorated ATV/off-road vehicle contest and fireworks at 9:30.
Tuminella said she is looking to put together a photo display of past residents and events.
Attendees can also tour the Historic West Pittsburg P&LE Train Station near the township municipal building which is owned and maintained by the Beaver-Lawrence Railway Historical Society.
Attendees can tour the facility as well as see a model train display and get motorcar rides.
In addition to celebrating the township’s 170th anniversary, the event’s goal is to help promote community bonding and pride.
Tuminella said over a year ago she saw veterans’ banners going up around the township and wanted to throw an event to bring everyone together for the 150th anniversary.
A committee, Burg-Connect, was formed and planned a smaller event in October then others in December and April.
“We’re trying to keep the momentum going,” Carangi said. “The interest is there. We’re trying to get (the community) connected again to get people to feel how we felt.”
Tuminella said the committee is bringing the old and the new together with a goal of bringing new visitors into the township while also bringing back people who moved away to visit — and even collecting a master list of every single nickname from residents past and present, with the total approaching 300.
“We’re the nickname capital of the world,” Carangi said.
