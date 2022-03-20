FROM STAFF REPORTS
Some city residents are noticing slightly higher tax bills than last year, while some have seen small reductions.
This is because of three reasons, Mayor Chris Frye explained in a news release posted to the city’s website.
The first is because the city has a split real estate tax system, meaning land is taxed at one rate and buildings and improvements are taxed at another. In the 2022 adopted budget, the property tax rate on land is 36.815 mills and the tax on the building and improvements (that sits on top of the land) is only 10.435 mills. Because the assessed value of the land ($92.9 million) is much lower than the building assessed value ($393.6 million) in New Castle, the split tax rate becomes 15.476.”
The split rate gets adjusted every year by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, but the overall millage number doesn’t change if there is no tax increase or decrease. Every year, some properties may realize a slight change, up or down, from the previous year’s tax bill, even when there is no millage tax change.
The split tax rate over the last four years are 14.226 in 2019 and 2020 and 15.476 in 2021 and 2022.
The second factor are property assessments where the value changes because of improvements. These are not always made immediately.
The third factor is because of a mistake discovered late last year in the 2020 audit by the former city treasurer.
“As part of the 2020 annual audit, it came to the attention of the administration and the chief financial officer that the property tax bills for 2019, 2020 and 2021 were not billed correctly by the former city treasurer,” Frye said. “As a result, every tax bill was recalculated for the tax years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Either a credit or debit was then applied to the 2022 property tax bills.”
The total net discrepancy to the City of New Castle for 2019, 2020 and 2021 as a result of the error was $140,129.99.
“We hope that this will help the residents understand why they may see a slight change in their tax bills from last year to this year,” Frye said.
If property owners have questions or want more specific breakdown of the adjustment for their property as the result of the error, contact Brandi Zingaro at (724) 656-3546 or via email at citypropertytax@newcastlepa.org.
