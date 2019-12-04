Tax note nearly $2 million higher next year

Lawrence County officials are borrowing $4.6 million in January 2020 to carry the county through the first quarter of the year, or until tax revenues and other funding comes in.
Meanwhile, as expenses go up, the county’s reserve funds are dwindling.
The commissioners at their meeting Tuesday approved Wesbanco as the lending institution for the county’s annual tax anticipation note, at a repayment rate of 2.25 percent interest. The funds are borrowed annually as a way to pay bills at the beginning of each year until tax money and other revenues are generated, according to county administrator James Gagliano.
He said some of the loan money is used to make payroll, which is about $2 million per month.
He said the amount borrowed is significantly higher this year than last year, because expenses are up and revenues — state and federal reimbursements and incoming property tax money — are down.
In comparison, the amount the county borrowed in its tax anticipation note this year was $2.7 million, with a charge of 2.8 percent interest. The county repaid $1.4 million of it on July 30, according to Treasurer Richard L. Rapone.
Gagliano said the commissioners intend to repay the $1.3 million balance of this year’s loan on Dec. 31. He anticipates that the county will close on the new note in early January.
The county received three bids from local banks for next year’s note, with Westbanco’s bid being in the middle. The lowest bid, submitted by PNC Bank at 1.838 percent, had a possible prepayment penalty, Gagliano said.
The county traditionally has tried to repay at least half of the loan by July 31 each year, in order to save money on the interest. Rapone reported that the savings from paying back more than half of the note early this year was about $16,500.
“Wesbanco has put it in writing that there would be no fees or early repayment penalty,” Gagliano said.
The highest bid, at 2.39 percent, was submitted by First Commonwealth Bank.
Gagliano explained after Tuesday’s meeting that the amount borrowed for next year is significantly higher than this year’s note, because expenses are outweighing revenues. He noted that the county spent more this year for Children and Youth Services, and it is not getting the reimbursements from the state and federal government in a timely fashion.
Whether the county will receive all of its reimbursements is unknown, he said.
The county at the end of last year had between $2.7 and $2.8 million in its reserve fund, and it will begin next year with about $2 million, he estimated.
That money is committed to balancing the budget, which conceivably, if spent, could leave the county with zero in reserve, he said.
Gagliano added that the sitting board of commissioners have said they will not raise taxes this year.
Commissioner chairman Dan Vogler pointed out during the meeting that state law allows a new board of commissioners to reopen the budget and modify it within certain parameters and within a certain time frame after they take office, if they see fit to do so.
The commissioners plan to publicly introduce the county’s 2020 budget at their regular meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Vogler said. Final adoption is scheduled during their regular meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 31.
