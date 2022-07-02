The Lawrence County Treasurer’s office reminds all county property owners the face value period for paying 2022 county taxes ends Friday.
After July 8, a late payment fee will be attached to the amount owed.
Tax bill payments will be accepted in cash, check or credit card. A third-party convenience fee of 2.45 percent for all credit card transactions will be applied.
The office will also accept payments through the mail that are postmarked July 8.
A drop box for payments is located to the left of the main entrance to the courthouse that is emptied regularly.
The treasurer’s office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The courthouse will be closed Monday in observance of the Fourth of July.
Any questions about tax payments should be directed to (724) 656-2124.
