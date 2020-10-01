A tax-free zone in a Neshannock Township commerce park is being extended for 10 more years for yet-to-be-developed property.
The Lawrence County commissioners on Tuesday put their stamp of approval on extending the Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone for 10 more years in the Regional Industrial Development Corp. Park off Route 18, north of Mitchell Road.
The tax-free designation will apply only to the vacant four parcels of property, totaling about 50 acres, that are within the industrial park and anything to be built on them in the next 10 years, Neshannock Township Supervisor Leslie Bucci explained.
All three taxing bodies, the township, the Neshannock Township School District and the county have approved the extension.
Incoming businesses wanting to build in the park will benefit from 10 additional years of tax-free existence, from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2030, under the resolution. The exemptions include property taxes, business gross receipts taxes, business privilege tax, earned income taxes, tax on the net profits of a qualified business that is attributable to business activity conducted within the expansion zone, mercantile license tax, tax on occupancy or use or sales and use tax.
The five existing buildings/businesses existing in the park fell under the initial 10 years of exoneration in the initial Keystone Zone, and they will resume paying taxes next year, Bucci said. The initial keystone zone expires Dec. 31. Those properties are home to Velocity Magnetics, the building that houses the offices of attorney Dallas W. Hartman, Magnetic Lifting Technologies, Container Services Inc., and a building that houses Liberty Roofing/Off Limits Gymnastics and LARK Enterprises.
However, those property owners would be able to apply for a 10-year abatement program offered by the township, should they decide to build improvements or additions, she said.
Under the extension of the Keystone Opportunity zone, the businesses wanting to build on any of the four parcels must apply for the status with the state Department of Community and Economic Development, and they must submit the resolutions approved by the three taxing bodies, Bucci said.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd explained that the state is phasing out the Keystone Opportunity Zone program, and only areas with existing Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone properties are eligible to benefit from it.
He pointed out that another KOEZ in the township is at Millennium Park, but the tax-free status will not be renewed at that site.
According to the resolution approved by the commissioners, the Keystone zone's purpose it to increase private and public sector investors to stimulate busienss and economic growth, create new employment and diminish blight.
Commissioner Dan Vogler sits on the RIDC board of directors, which is based in Pittsburgh.
