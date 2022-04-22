The Lawrence County taxpayers are reminded that the discount period for paying 2022 county property taxes ends May 6.
Payments will be accepted by cash, check or credit card at the county treasurer's office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Property owners can also pay online through the county website at https://lawrencecountypa.gov/taxes/.
A third-party convenience fee of 2.45 percent will be applied for all credit card transactions. The office also accepts payments through the mail that are postmarked by May 6. A drop box also located to the left of the main entrance to the courthouse, where tax payments can be deposited, and it is emptied regularly.
Payments will be accepted (cash or check) at the remaining tax outreach locations.
They are as follows: Hickory Township Municipal Building, April 25, 10 a.m. to noon; Pulaski Township Municipal Building April 26, 9:00 a.m. to noon; Union Township Municipal Building, April 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Slippery Rock Township Building, 9 a.m. to noon, April 28.
Any questions should be directed to (724) 656-2124.
