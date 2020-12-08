Three New Castle-based organizations received $305,000 in tax credits to spur investment projects to clear blight and rehabilitate distressed areas of Lawrence County.
10,000 Friends of Pennsylvania received $180,000 in credits for projects to reduce blight, increase property values, assist at-risk youth, address food insecurity, expand access to fresh produce, renovate housing and provide short-term COVID relief for small businesses. DON Enterprises, Inc. received $80,000 for projects to tackle blight, improve public spaces, renovate buildings and revitalize neighborhood areas, while the Citywide Development Corp. received $45,000 for projects to reduce blight in occupied properties and help homeowners obtain assistance for housing repair.
The credits, approved under the Neighborhood Assistance Program, were announced Tuesday by state Rep. Chris Sainato.
“The tax credits approved this year will allow us build on progress already underway in New Castle,” Sainato said. “Investments generated by tax credits approved last year laid the groundwork for projects to clear blight, renovate and repurpose abandoned properties, and build a more welcoming environment for small businesses – but we need to keep the momentum going. The new investment of capital – combined with the talented work of our neighborhood partnerships – will help transform the landscape from vacancy, blight and stagnation to commercial progress, community activity and hope.”
The tax credits are part of a package of $36 million approved through NAP to support 214 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth. More information about the funding statewide is available here.
NAP is designed to encourage investment in distressed communities by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital. The program can be used for projects such as affordable housing, education, charitable food, crime prevention and other long-term community revitalization. This year, the program also provided for COVID-19 and social justice related assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.