Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau will issue waivers for those who wish to enter repository buildings.
Tax claim director Artishia Foster said the bureau's solicitor, Tom Leslie, will be drafting a waiver in the coming weeks for bidders or potential bidders to sign in order to enter homes on the repository list.
Tom Leslie was unable to be reached for comment.
"If you agree, you sign it," said Foster. "If you don't, you won't."
The bureau's policy, Foster said, has always been "buyer beware," but some "fuss" has made the creation of a waiver a reality.
Previously, Foster would tell bidders they couldn't go into buildings for reasons including lack of keys to locked buildings.
The waiver will only be for buildings on the repository list, and not those in the upset and judicial sales.
