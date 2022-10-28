About 400 tickets were sold, but none of the crowd attending the annual Taste of the Town should have gone home without a bellyful of food.
The restaurant owners who sponsored tables at the event at the New Englander Banquet Center had enough food left to give people containers to take home with leftovers.
The annual eating fest, sponsored by United Way of Lawrence County, featured a variety of local and international foods and beverages from 15 restaurants and catering outfits, allowing attendees the chance to sample different cuisines from different countries.
The businesses participating provided a variety of ethnic and diverse foods. They included CoCo’s Italian and Latin Cuisine and the Crane Room Grille, both located on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township; El Canelo, a Mexican restaurant located in Shenango and Neshannock townships, Giant Eagle bakery; Los Amigos Mexican restaurant in Union Township; Mary’s Restaurant on Long Avenue, serving Middle Eastern food; Medure’s Catering; Mona’s Chocolates, New Wilmington; Neshannock Creek Brewing Co. in downtown New Castle; Pizza Joe’s; Riardo’s on East Washington Street; Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ in Ellwood City; Subway; The Corner Stone on East Washington Street and VentiSei Winery.
Gayle Young, executive director of United Way, said Taste of the Town is the only special event that United Way sponsors.
“We use it as one of the divisions of the United Way Campaign,” she said, estimating that it generates about five percent of the funds taken in for the agency’s overall campaign.
The event each year is organized by Joanne Preston, who has been chairwoman of it for 19 years.
“I think it went exceptionally well,” Young said of this year’s event, the first once since COVID-19 pre-empted it a couple of years ago.
“We really appreciate the new restaurants that came this year,” she said. “There were a lot of first-time restaurants, and it’s wonderful that United Way can introduce those restaurants to the community.”
She added that a plus was having students from local school districts who bused the tables and assisted the chefs.
“I though the food was excellent,” Young commented. “You got every variety — seafood, steak, chicken, and food from different cultures, which was really diverse.”
