After 16 years, it’s been decided — New Castle still has quite the appetite.
So much so that the annual Taste of the Town fundraiser, benefiting the United Way of Lawrence County, set an attendance record while welcoming a few new restaurants. The best part? Joanne Preston, who has chaired the event in each of its 16 years, thinks this year’s fundraiser is also going to bring in a record amount of money.
“Fingers crossed on that,” Preston said. “I think it will be a winner.”
After a record attendance last year, 492 attended the event Monday night at the New Englander Banquet Center.
“I’m guessing because the past years, the restaurants who bring the food are usually so good,” Preston said. “I think people want to support the United Way. Between the good food and the people wanting to help out, it just keeps growing. We’ll take it.”
Last year, 425 attended the fundraiser but still had room to grow this year. The restaurants attending donate their food, while patrons can purchase single tickets to attend or buy entire tables.
“The largest crowd ever, so that was really nice to know it’s going bigger than bust,” Preston said.
“That really helps, too, with bringing in the dollars that we need to support the United Way, so it was really good to have all those people come to pay and come to eat and the restaurants to provide the food.”
Rosalind Candy, Papa Gelateria and Riardo’s Bar & Grille served food for the first time at the fundraiser. Joining them were 12 other restaurants, including the Crane Room Grille, El Canelo, Elmtree Catering, Gallo’s Italian Villa, Los Amigos, Mary’s Restaurant, Medure’s Catering, O’Neil’s Coffee Service, Pizza Joe’s, Red Lobster, Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ and Tuscany Square Ristorante. Giant Eagle donated cakes, while Mercer restaurant J. Hicks on the Square could not attend because of a recent family death.
The variety in restaurants meant many different offerings — everything from chicken, fish, pork, pulled pork, rice, pastas, macaroni and cheese and potatoes.
“That’s the amazing part that we don’t get a lot of duplicated food,” Preston said. “There’s quite a variety.
“It was a little bit of everything.”
While patrons were sampling the various food offerings in the room, 39 high school students from New Castle, Shenango, Laurel and the Lawrence County Career & Technical Center bused tables to prevent plates from stacking up.
“Which is key,” Preston said. “Those kids did a really nice job keeping the place clean tonight.”
The students receive community service credit for their work and did a great job, Preston added.
