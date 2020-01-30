A sealed search warrant that police served on an East Side home yielded more than 42 grams of heroin, guns and ammunition, and has resulted in charges against the resident.
Members of the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, with the help of the county’s critical incident response team, entered at home at 1050 Beckford St. around 6 a.m. Thursday, and found three unattended children inside, according to a criminal complaint.
As the officers were clearing and securing the inside, they saw the resident, Nathan Stokes, drive by the house. An officer stopped his vehicle and Stokes was advised that a search warrant was being conducted at his home, the report said.
Police in searching the house found three plastic bags containing the heroin in different rooms. Police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun under a mattress, and boxes of .357-Magnum live bullets and .45-caliber rounds in the rafters above the bed, the report said.
Stokes is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $15,000 bond.
According to New Castle police, the authorities contacted Lawrence County Children and Youth Services about the unattended children, and they were turned over to the care of other family members.
