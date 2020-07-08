In a drug-related roundup of accused offenders dubbed “Operation Odds and Ends,” drug task force officers executed arrest warrants on about 10 individuals countywide and beyond Tuesday morning.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said the arrest detail was initiated by the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the district attorney’s special investigative unit and members of local police departments.
In addition, the police seized cash, vehicles and suspected narcotics in the course of the investigations and arrests.
Lamancusa said that as of late Tuesday afternoon, eight people had been arrested and three were still at large.
He said the arrests, one of which included a Hermitage man, were not part of a single investigation, rather they were individuals who were arrested for various drug offenses countywide on different occasions and warrants were issued for their arrests.
A complete list of the arrests and offenses will be available online Wednesday, and in Thursday’s print edition of the New Castle News.
