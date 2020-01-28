Tanner paroled on new Shenango theft sentence

It was deja vu for Brian Tanner on Friday.
For the second time, he entered a guilty plea and was sentenced in a case where he was accused of stealing nearly half-a-million dollars from Shenango Township, where he had worked as its secretary-treasurer. This time, however, he was not ordered to pay back the thousands of dollars in restitution.
Tanner, 54, of Melody Lane, Shenango Township, appeared before Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto on Friday and entered a guilty plea to seven felony counts of forgery, three felony counts of theft and two misdemeanor counts of access device fraud. He initially had faced 500 total charges, most of them felonies, filed against him in the case in March 2015. The remainder of those charges were dismissed Friday as a result of the plea agreement.
The case, initially tried in April 2016, was bounced back to the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas by the state Superior Court because of a glitch in the sentencing, following a motion Tanner's lawyer had filed after his original guilty plea in the case. The glitch was that the township at the time was not considered a victim, therefore, it could not collect repayment of the money that had been reported stolen. Tanner in his sentence had been ordered to repay the money.
Motto on Friday re-sentenced Tanner to 25 months to five years in prison, but because he already served 26 months in the county jail and in a state correctional institution, he was immediately paroled on Friday. He will serve 2 1/2 years on parole, followed by five years of probation.
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller, who prosecuted the case, explained that Tanner will not have to pay restitution to the township for the taxpayers' loss because of a prior law that declared that townships, counties and other government entities were not considered victims. That law was changed by the legislature in October 2018, but was not made retroactive, Miller said, "so we can't claim restitution against him."
Tanner was represented in court Friday by attorney Charles Porter of Pittsburgh.
Initially, during his trial on the same charges in February 2016, Tanner entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 2 1/2 to 5 years in a state penitentiary, plus he was ordered to pay restitution of $449,000 — $330,000 of which would go to Shenango Township, and $119,000 that would go to the township’s bonding company. He served two years in confinement, most of those in a state correctional institution, and was freed in April 2018.
Tanner's charges ended up back in Lawrence County courts last March when the state Superior Court vacated his initial guilty plea — after he had served his prison time.
Tanner fell under investigation in the township when a state auditor examining unrelated pension funds noticed unusual checks Tanner had written to himself and to then-township auditor Deno DeLorenzo. The checks had Tanner’s signature and the stamped signature of a former township supervisor who told authorities that he was unaware the checks were being written.
That led to an investigation by the district attorney’s office and multiple search warrants executed both on Tanner’s office at the township building and at his home in 2014. More searches followed of DeLorenzo’s office and home. Tanner was placed on administrative leave and ultimately fired that year.
DeLorenzo has never been criminally charged.
Tanner's post-trial petition for ineffective trial counsel was denied, and his subsequent attorney then filed a notice of appeal statement of errors with the state Superior Court that led to its reverting the case back to the county court for a new trial or plea.
The Superior Court judges cited case law of Commonwealth versus Veon, where former state Rep. Mike Veon used state money to fund his nonprofit corporation and was convicted of theft and other offenses. Veon, likewise, was sentenced to state prison and ordered to pay restitution to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Veon’s case went as far as the state Supreme Court, which ruled that the state department was not entitled to restitution, because a victim was considered to be a person and not an institution.
But in that case, Veon’s guilty plea was not vacated.
Independent from the criminal case, the Shenango Township supervisors, through township solicitor Louis M. Perrotta, filed a separate civil lawsuit against Tanner and DeLorenzo in December 2019, seeking more than $1 million in restitution and attorney’s fees and costs. That case is still pending in the courts.
Miller said yesterday that the civil case had been put on hold, pending the outcome of the new proceedings on his criminal charges. Now that the criminal case is resolved, the civil case can proceed, Miller said, and Tanner's guilty admission could be used against him in those proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.