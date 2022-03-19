A little bit of sunny Italy is coming to Lawrence County.

And with it will come pieces of Croatian, Polish, Bulgarian and Macedonian culture as well.

All of this arrives in the form of the Tamburitzans, an 85-year-old performance troupe that has expanded from its roots of Eastern European music to include song and dance from around the world. The talented college students will be performing at 3 p.m. March 27 at Lincoln High School in Ellwood City.

According to event organizer Pete Kucan – whose daughter spent five years performing with the Tamburitzans – much of the group’s broadened focus can be attributed to its current artistic director, George “Butchie” Kresovich. He and Kucan got to know each other while they were growing up as members of Junior Tamburitzans groups in different communities.

“He’s done a really great job in modernizing their presentation,” Kucan said. “He’s a very talented accordion player on his own. He has great taste in musicality, and that’s what comes across in the performances

“So he started to break away from strictly a Slavic show to where now they’re bringing in other flavors. One year in his tenure they had the French suite. It looked like you were watching ‘An American in Paris.’ They had a Mexican component, where the girls were doing tremendous acrobatic dancing. This year, they have added an Italian segment.”

Those who think they’ll be treated simply to a delightful performance of the tarantella will be surprised at what actually takes place on stage, Kucan said.

“These are not your grandmother’s Tamburitzans,” he explained. “It’s a multi-media show. It’s put on with a large screen in the back of the stage that starts every segment with the culture of the country that you’re about to witness; the history of the country, interesting facts about the country.

“Then on each side of the multimedia stage are small, elevated platforms where the musicians play when dances are going on. and behind them are color screens that accent the costumes.”

As for the new-for-2022 Italian segment, “they start off in the 1600s or 1700s with white wigs and playing chamber music on their cellos and strings and violins,” Kucan continued. “Then they move into opera, then into ballet.

“They bring a whole different perspective to Italian culture, then they finally do the tarantella.”

Alyssa Bushunow, executive director of the Pittsburgh Internatinal Folk Art Institute (the name of the nonprofit the Tamburitzans formed in 2016), said the Tamburitzans — who endured a 517-day hiatus during the pandemic – are looking forward to their Ellwood City visit.

“That is the longest time the Tamburitzans have ever been off stage,” she said. “So we are pumped to be back on stage, and Ellwood is a place that we’ve been going for many years. We love those familiar audiences, they have such energy to them.”

That energy is likely to be ramped up even more by the new Italian culture portion of the show, since Ellwood City and the surrounding area boast many folks of Italian descent.

“It’s really cool to have an audience with cultural ties to the show,” Bushunow said. “We know there’s a good Italian base out there. Chicago has a very heavy Croatian and Serbian community, and those numbers do well there.

“We really hope that everybody who remembers their grandma telling stories while she was cooking, or hearing about people who used to live over there, will see some of that represented on stage and find a connection to it.”

The Tamburitzans last appeared in Ellwood City in 2019. What had been an annual fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Ellwood City Scholarship Fund was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

The Tamburitzans trace their origins back to 1937, when a group of young men who played the tamburica — a stringed instrument predominant in the music of Balkan cultures — decided to play together. Dr. A. Lester Pierce brought the “Slavonic Tamburitza Orchestra’’ to the culturally rich city of Pittsburgh in the hope of garnering support for the ensemble from Duquesne Univesity.

The partnership that was formed lasted for 79 years.

In 2016, the university completed the transition of the Tamburitzans from a university-based entity to an independent, nonprofit corporation called the Pittsburgh International Folk Arts Institute. The Tamburitzans now audition and accept students from other Pittsburgh-based universities, as well as Duquesne.

To help ensure the Tamburitzans’ continued success, Duquesne gave all related assets, including buildings, vehicles, instruments, costumes and equipment to the troupe.

According to Kucan, the Tamburitzans now are America’s longest running, live-action theater performance.