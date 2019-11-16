HARRISBURG (AP) — Discussions on raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage for the first time since 2009 are heating up, in part to get Gov. Tom Wolf to abandon an effort to extend overtime pay eligibility to tens of thousands of additional workers.
Negotiators are up against a Thursday deadline, when a state rule-making board is scheduled to vote on an overtime regulation proposed by Wolf.
If Wolf, a Democrat, is to get the Republican- controlled Legislature to agree to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage, he’ll have to make concessions, including rescinding the overtime proposal.
The increase under negotiation is far more modest than what Wolf proposed in January when he pushed for a multi-year increase to $15 an hour in 2025.
The discussion revolves around increasing the minimum wage to around $9.50 an hour in steps over 18 months or so, while Wolf would have to drop elements of his January proposal. Those elements include eliminating Pennsylvania’s tipped wage minimum, now $2.83, and boosting the rate annually starting in 2026 so it keeps pace with inflation.
Wolf’s office would say only that talks were ongoing Friday, while leaders of the Senate’s Republican majority said negotiators must compromise for a bill to pass the chamber.
