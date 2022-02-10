It’s not exactly Christmas, but according to the National Retail Federation, that’s not stopping Americans from getting out and shopping.
In survey results released Jan. 31, the federation found that Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021 and the second-highest year on record.
Moreover, the federation reported, candy (56 percent), greeting cards (40 percent) and flowers (37 percent) remain the occasion’s most popular gift items.
However, they might also be more expensive than a year ago.
A report updated Tuesday on thebalance.com said that the price of roses is up 54 percent from a year ago, while chocolates are up 9 percent.
Inflation and COVID-fueled supply chain issues are getting much of the blame for the increased costs. Still, it also could be that it’s just that time of year.
“It’s every Valentine’s Day that the prices go up,” said Steve Daugherty, co-owner of Cialella & Carney Florists on South Mill Street. “It’s not us creating a price to make a profit. It’s the wholesalers getting charged from the growers, and they turn around and up our charge, and then we have to charge the customer. The price of roses has been up for two weeks.”
Daugherty said that while he’s been able to keep up with the demand for flowers, supply chain issues have impacted his ability to get the products he needs for dried arrangements, but that is beginning to rebound.
Now the only thing that would be not to love on Valentine’s Day would be yet another winter storm.
“It looks like it’s going to be 32 degrees on Monday,” he said. “As long as it’s freezing or above, it’s good, because we store roses at 38 degrees. If nothing changes, no snow storms or anything like that, we should be good to go.”
Mark Kauffman of Butz Flowers on East Washington Street also is seeing Valentine’s Day business as usual for the most part.
“Prices have inflated, but not as high as some people may think,” he said. “We’re really surprised. One of the challenges has been fuel surcharges, so add that to the regular freight cost, that kind of raises the price up a little bit.
“Surprisingly right now, there is no lack of roses. We were able to order all the roses we normally do, and some more, in a variety of colors.”
If the pandemic has impacted the business at all, he said, it’s actually been in a positive way.
“You hate to say that — like anyone else, we don’t like COVID — but it’s just a fact,” he said. “We’ve actually seen an increase in business; I’ve hired nine new employees over the last seven months.”
He believes that because of the pandemic, fewer people are going to funeral homes, hospitals and nursing homes and are choosing instead to send flowers and plants and the like. and mostly, they do it online.
“Our internet business has exploded since COVID,” he noted.
Kauffman, too, is expecting favorable weather for Valentine’s Day and will have seven day trucks — each with a driver and a runner — on duty all weekend.
At Jameson Candy on Wilmington Road, price increases and small supply chain hiccups have found their way into the business, but co-owner Dennis Jameson says the impact has been small.
“We had a price increase in September, which we normally do, and we haven’t increased it since,” he said. “My chocolate has held up relatively good. It has gone up some (5 percent from last year, according to thebalance.com). Some of the other things we get — the things that we don’t make — have gone up. But all in all, for us, it hasn’t been a huge burden.
“We contract for some things. We get them in on a regular basis, so it’s not as big a thing as, say, flowers. Fresh flowers are only available right now. Now, shipping has gone up, so we’re paying more for that.”
Increased shipping costs primarily have affected gift items, he said, some of which come from as far away as China. The result of shipping delays, too, can be seen in the store.
“There are empty spots in our store because there are things that we’ve ordered that they’re just not making anymore because they’ve downsized, or they’re just so far behind we don’t know when we’ll get them,” he said, referring primarily to non-chocolate candy that Jameson orders from outside vendors.
“But as far as supply problems, this year is actually a little better than last year. Last year, I was having trouble getting chocolate. and if you don’t have chocolate, well … This year, though, the chocolate has been pretty decent as far as getting it when I need it.”
Now, as the day approaches, there is one final issue he has to deal with: the fact that Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday.
“Valentine’s Day is always sort of a last-minute shopping thing,” he said. “Normally, we’re not open on Mondays but next week we’ll be open from 12 to 5 because it is Valentine’s Day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.