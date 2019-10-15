Syrian food sale to help in Jones family tragedy

+6 Family seeks answers: Jones remembered for enthusiasm, drive Alissa Jones was a marksman, held a 4.0 grade point average in high school and set lofty goals about going to the university of her choice to …

Random acts of kindness have united a group of New Castle women who became acquainted through Facebook.

Later this month, they are coming together to aid the Jones family in West Pittsburg in their tragic loss of a loved one.

Linda and Michelle Hasson and Deanna Maggio are staging a Syrian food fundraiser Oct. 27 to help the family of 19-year-old Alissa Jones, who died July 2 after she was hit hit by a tractor-trailer in front of her West Pittsburg home. The sale will take place at Ali's Upper Crust at 1700 Highland Ave., and orders are being taken in advance of the sale.

Involved in cooking for the event also is Alison McGrath, who owns the pizza shop. Alissa Jones' sister, April, will be at the shop that day to greet people.

The available menu includes stuffed grape leaves, kibbee, Syrian bread, chicken with rice and pepper sauce.

Maggio noted that Linda Hasson, who is leading the cooking effort, is taking orders for the food through Messenger on Facebook.

The group also will sell bracelets with Alissa's name and cookies donated by Cookie & Candy by Christy of West Pittsburg. A silent auction also will take place that day.

Story continues below video

The women, who are strangers to the Jones family, contacted Alissa's mother, Phyllis Jones, in West Virginia through Facebook, and her daughter, April, in West Pittsburg, and offered to host the food fundraiser, and "they gladly accepted," Maggio said, adding that the funds raised will go to help offset the family's cost for the funeral and a gravestone.

Maggio had started her own sort of fundraiser of selling self-designed t-shirts, and buying Teddy bears with the proceeds. Her idea is to give the bears to police in local departments to give to children when they answer calls of domestic violence. The bears will contain ear tags that say "Hugs from Allison," or "hugs" from child victims of other tragedies.

As Deanna was posting information about her t-shirt on Facebook, Linda Hasson reached out to her about possibly hosting vigils and food sales for the local families who young ones have died recently from violent crimes or other tragedies. The children's parents will designate which police departments will receive the bears.

"We met through Facebook and had a common interest and we're doing what we can for everybody," Maggio said, adding that none of the group previously knew any of the victims or their families, either.

"We just felt compelled to help," she said.

When she heard of the Alissa Jones' tragedy, "we saw nothing was being done for them. I had talked to April about being a participant of the bears, and we wanted to help, so we decided to do a food drive for them, too," Maggio said.

Information about the t-shirt sales and the bears is available by contacting Maggio on Instant Messenger or through her Facebook page.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com