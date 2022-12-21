Rates for the city-owned Sylvan Heights Golf Course will increase in 2023 due to rising costs.
New Castle city council agreed to raise the rates during its meeting Tuesday.
Councilman Patsy Cioppa said these rates are still lower than other golf courses in the area.
For season passes, which can be used from April 1 to March 31, 2024, price increases for adult city residents or city property owners go from $610 to $660; non-adult city residents go from $690 to $740; prices for city resident or city property owner families go from $740 to $790; prices for non-resident families will increase from $820 to $870; prices for senior citizen residents or city property owners will increase from $510 to $560 and prices for non resident senior citizens will increase from $590 to $640.
Seniors are defined as 62 and retired, or 65 and older.
For the plans, like before, there is a charge of $80 per child, with a limit of three children under 17, or a student attending a full-time accredited college up to and including 22 years of age.
Season passes for college students will remain at $200, and $100 for members of a golf team that uses Sylvan Heights as its home course.
Super seniors, who are 80 and older with 15 consecutive years in good standing will remain at $200.
For those not in the season pass, seasonal fees, from April 1 to Nov. 30, will have different rates.
For weekday greens fees, nine holes will decrease from $12.50 to $12, 18 holes before 12 p.m. will be $23 and 18 holes from 12 p.m. and after will increase from $20.50 to $26. For seniors, nine holes will increase from $11.50 to $13 and 18 holes will increase from $17 to $19. Nine holes for students will be $11 and 18 is $16.
Weekend and holiday rates for nine holes will increase from $14 to $20, and increase for 18 holes from $22 to $26.
On weekdays before noon, the special of nine holes plus half a cart will increase from $13 to $15.
On weekends, excluding holidays, the special of nine holes plus half a cart will increase from $18 to $20, and the special of 18 holes plus half a cart will increase from $24 to $26.
Special student rates for nine holes will be $6 and $8 for 18 holes.
Non-city sanctioned event fees, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, on weekdays and weekends, will be $30 a person for 18 holes before 12 p.m., and $25 a person for 18 holes after 1 p.m.
Gold cart rentals will see an increase as well.
Other $1 increases include nine holes and a half cart ($8), 18 holes and half a cart ($12), nine holes and half a cart on weekends and holidays ($9), weekday 18 holes and half a cart for seniors ($13), nine holes and half a cart ($7) and 18 holes and half a cart ($11).
