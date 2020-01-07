Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto presided over the swearing-in ceremony of county officials Monday in his Common Pleas courtroom.
Motto provided insight into every recently elected county official in front of a standing-room-only crowd where spirits ran high.
“This is a full house,” Motto said, looking out from the bench. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen this many people at a swearing-in ceremony.”
Because of the crowd of families, friends and other supporters who attended, more chairs were set up outside of the courtroom, where attendees were able to sit and watch the proceeding on a television.
The event marked a turnover in county government, with several people retiring or leaving office and others being re-elected to serve four more years.
Motto pointed out that newly elected Lawrence County Commissioner Morgan Boyd is the youngest person to ever hold his position in the state of Pennsylvania.
Commissioner Dan Vogler heralded newly elected Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel as the second woman ever to have been elected commissioner in Lawrence County.
Motto also noted that Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox was retained by 83 percent of the voters in the November election. Cox received 83 percent of the vote, “one of the highest retention percentages in the state of Pennsylvania,” Motto said, adding that Cox “has won the respect and admiration of judges throughout the commonwealth.”
Boyd, Spielvogel, Cox, and a slew of other county officials took their oaths of office during the ceremony which included Jodi Klabon-Esoldo as prothonotary and clerk of courts; Richard “R.J.” Johnson as coroner, David Gettings as county controller, Richard L. Rapone as treasurer, Vogler as commissioner, and Rick A. Russo and Melissa A. Amodie as district judges.
Sitting alongside of Motto on the judge’s bench were common pleas judges Cox, who was sworn in after his successful retention, John W. Hodge, David Acker and senior Judge Thomas Piccione.
Motto noted that Piccione is the first senior judge in the county to sit and hear cases in the county courts. He credited Piccione for having started a mortgage foreclosure court that has helped to prevent many people in Lawrence County from losing their homes.
“We want to recognize him and commend him for that,” Motto said.
The first to take the oath of office was Klabon-Esoldo, the county’s Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts, who in turn administered the oath to the the other county officials. She was appointed last year by Gov. Tom Wolf to succeed Helen I. Morgan, who served in the position for eight four-year terms upon her retirement. Klabon-Esoldo ran unopposed last year and was elected.
“Jodi had some big shoes to fill but she did that seamlessly,” Motto said.
She was in the courtroom with her husband Mike and daughter, Mia. She also has a son, Michael.
She thanked her “courthouse family” for always putting a smile on her face.
“I am blessed,” she said, promising to run her office “with grace and kindness.”
Gettings was sworn in to her his fourth term as controller. Motto mused that he and Gettings once worked at the Red Barn restaurant together on Wilmington Road, and they both owned Corvettes. He noted that Gettings is a certified public accountant.
“There’s not a penny of public money spent under his watchful eye until he approves it,” Motto said.
Gettings was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife, Julie; who held the Bible while he took his oath of office. Also with him were Sgt. Zachery Knowlton, Marine recruiter for Lawrence County, and Master Sgt. Jessie Putnam of the National Guard, who is the county’s director of veterans affairs.
Gettings pointed out that Sunday was the 14th anniversary of the death of his son, Albert P. Gettings, who was killed in action in Afghanistan. He said it was his son’s death that prompted him to originally run for the office of controller, to try to make a difference.
Motto introduced Rapone, who was re-elected as the county treasurer, saying that “he has restored confidence and integrity to the treasury of Lawrence County, and that wasn’t an easy thing to accomplish. The public can rest comfortably, knowing that the treasury of this county is being safely guarded in his hands.”
Rapone, beginning his fourth term, said, “I still get chills every time I drive up and walk into the courthouse. He referred to his staff members as “the wind beneath my wings.”
Motto said of the re-elected Vogler, “he has always been very sensitive to the needs of the courts and has kept his eye on the taxpayers’ money.”
He said that Vogler researches newspaper articles, “and he comes up with some great Lawrence County history.”
Vogler was sworn in with a Bible that he has used for each of his four past oaths of office. The Holy Book had been given to his mother in 1930 by the Wampum Presbyterian Sunday School.
