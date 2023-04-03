Faith Borer reeled in a personal best on first day of Pennsylvania’s trout season.
“I was surprised because no one had caught anything,” Borer said Saturday after hooking a 17-inch trout from Crystal Lake at the Mahoning Sportsman’s Association grounds in Hillsville.
Friday’s rain seemed to force fish to the bottom of the 35-foot-deep lake, said Rob Romano, president of the 5,000-member association
Recent rains also swelled local creeks and rivers, making it difficult for 8-year-old Gabriel Parra to catch anything early on.
“The river is moving too fast,” his father, Shawn Parra, said while the two fished from Deer Creek in Pulaski Township.
Mike Parker, spokesman for the state Boat Commission in Harrisburg, said about a million anglers normally flock to lakes, creeks and rivers for the first day of trout. The fish commission stocks 3.2 million fish that range from 11 inches to 20 inches “for the unofficial Pennsylvania holiday.”
Other than a little on-and-off rain, fishing across the state was pretty standard, Parker said.
“There were some good windows to get some time on the water,” he said.
Using power bait, Borer caught her trout about 2½ hours after the 8 a.m. season opener. The 23-year-old from Lowellville, Ohio, needed help from friends and a net with a 12-foot extension to bring in her prize.
The first day of trout is traditionally the busiest day for the Mahoning Sportsman’s Association, Romano said.
“You might see 400 to 500 all the way around the lake,” he said.
The members-only club spent about $14,000 to stock 3,500 trout in the old story quarry one to two weeks before the season. None are smaller than 16 inches, Romano said. While the state allows a limit of five trout per day, the Mahoning Sportsman’s Association has a three-trout limit.
Larry Hake wasn’t too concerned about limiting out on Saturday morning.
“They just ain’t biting,” the 56-year-old from Poland, Ohio, said about 75 minutes into the season. A member of the club for about 10 years, Hake blamed the weather.
“I normally take my limit in 90 minutes,” said the plant manager for SealMaster in Hillsville.
Brothers Matteo, 10, and Antonio Zarlingo, 7, also hadn’t caught anything early on.
“I saw some guys in boats catch three right away,” Matteo said.
The sons of William and Beth Zarlingo were not giving up.
“The last time I fished, I got six fish on a lure,” Antonio said.
Nicole Romano, who is Rob Romano’s daughter-in-law, said she got a lot of bites during the first two hours of the season.
“But I missed them,” said the 29-year-old bus driver from Hillsville.
Nicole was using power bait.
“There’s only one way to catch everything,” she said about the bait.
Hank Pezzulo grew up fishing at the club.
“I used to ride my bike here,” the 54-year-old from Hillsville said. “All my family and friends (gather) for this annual tradition. Cook, eat and fish.”
“This is what trout season is all about,” Rob Romano added.
Back at Deer Creek, Michael Connolly of Hermitage caught an 8-inch trout about 15 minutes into the season using a lure.
“I never miss the first day, and usually catch my limit,” Connolly said. “The water’s pretty rough and really high with debris.”
“We’re gonna give it a shot,” the 34-year-old added.
