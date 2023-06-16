PITTSBURGH — Anti-hero? More like hunger hero.
As Taylor Swift prepared to perform for thousands of fans in downtown Pittsburgh this weekend, the artist is also giving back to the local community with a donation to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
Swift made the donation to the food bank in an undisclosed amount Friday, but President and CEO Lisa Scales describes the gift as “generous” and will provide thousands of meals to neighbors across southwestern Pennsylvania.
“We’re so grateful to Taylor Swift for partnering with us to support people in our region who struggle with food insecurity,” Scales said. “Her donation will ensure thousands of our neighbors have the food they need to thrive.”
