History was made Monday night.
For the first time in school history at both Mohawk and Neshannock high schools, the girls basketball teams are headed to a state championship game.
The two-time reigning WPIAL Class 3A champion Lady Warriors outpaced visiting Forest Hills, 74-58, setting up a chance to finish what was started during last year’s COVID-shortened postseason that saw the team’s season paused in the state quarterfinals.
Neshannock, meanwhile, rallied from an 11-point home halftime deficit to beat Penns Manor, 39-36, in overtime. The Lady Lancers, the Class 2A WPIAL champion, play District 4’s Mount Carmel at noon Thursday from Hershey’s GIANT Center for the state title.
Mohawk meets District 12’s West Catholic at 5 p.m. Thursday from Hershey.
