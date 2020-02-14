Sweet day: Lockley students celebrate Valentine's Day

Jocelyn Maciarello, a student in Susan DeRosa's classroom at Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, gives a thumbs up Thursday as she poses next to her unicorn box, which holds her Valentine's Day cards and candy.
Children in Heather Vitale's classroom at Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center played musical chairs on Thursday. With a four-day weekend for the school beginning Friday, the students celebrated Valentine's Day early.
Jaxon Treloar, a student in Susan DeRosa's classroom at Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, stands next to his cardboard robot creation which houses his Valentine's Day cards and candy on Thursday. With a four-day weekend for the school beginning Friday, the students celebrated Valentine's Day early.
Students in Mary Rose DeBlasio's class made Valentine's Day bags.
Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center teacher Jennifer Miller reads to her class Thursday before a Valentine's Day party.
Waylon Cook, in Susan DeRosa's classroom at Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, poses Thursday with his pirate-themed box to hold his cards and candy.
Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center teacher Renae Cotelesse shows her class how to make a craft called "love you to pieces," which includes putting ripped pieces of paper inside a heart cutout.
Students at Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center had a sweet day on Thursday.
No, it wasn't to express joy for an impending four-day weekend — although the teachers and adults may have thought otherwise. Instead, it was a day-early Valentine's Day celebration. In kindergarten and first grade, teachers played games, read Valentine's Day books to students and altogether tried to get the meaning of the day across — to show our the people closest to us our appreciation and affection.
While some classrooms played musical chairs to pass the time before their party, others were quick to show off their custom-made boxes to hold their Valentine's Day cards and candy. Long a staple in elementary school classrooms, students decorate shoeboxes into a safe place to keep their goodies. In Susan DeRosa's classroom, that meant students like Jaxon Treloar creating a robot with working lights or Jocelyn Maciarello's unicorn creation.
Teacher Renae Cotelesse led her classroom in making a craft called "love you to pieces." That included ripping up pieces of red construction paper and pasting them into a heart cutout. The finished project was to be given to a loved one to show appreciation.
