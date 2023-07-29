Sweet corn season has arrived

The annual much-anticipated wait for sweet corn has arrived.
New Wilmington Produce Auction on state Route 208 began selling the western Pennsylvania summer staple on July 18. Corn grown at the nearby Apple Castle on state Route 18 hit the market at about the same time.
In North Beaver Township, Sperdute Farms had corn ready by July 8, and at Mark Cunningham’s state Route 65 roadside stand in Slippery Rock Township, it looks like the availability of his award-winning corn will be delayed until August, but plenty is expected.
“The weather didn’t cooperate,” Cunningham said. “Because of the cold and wet, I had to disc it under (and replant).
Somewhat disappointed, he remains hopeful.
“You always want to have the first corn of the year,” said Cunningham, who plans to sell his corn for $5 a dozen.
Dave Sperdute, owner of a third-generation vegetable and small grains farm, said the spring weather also caused concern for his 18-acre crop.
“In the beginning it was nice, in the first part of April when we planted,” Sperdute said. “Then it got cold and we got a lot of rain, and then it got dry. We had 22 days of no rain. That really put a damper on things. We feel everything is behind by about two weeks.”
Sperdute Farms planted 12 varieties of corn and is harvesting about 100 to 125 dozen ears a day, he said. They sell the corn for $7 a dozen from their new market at 206 Kildoo Road. It’s open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
Corn sells out daily, which means picking more, and normally runs out for the season by mid-September.
At New Wilmington Produce Auction, owner Dan Byler said a farmer from nearby Ohio brought in 90 dozen ears for the first corn. The corn sold for $5 a dozen. The auction sells at wholesale prices to farmers’ markets and roadside stands, who typically mark up the retail price by 100 percent, Byler said.
The second batch of corn arrived for last Friday’s auction — 40 dozen ears from Fleming Farm in West Sunbury. A local Amish farmer planned to bring 40 dozen ears to the sale on Tuesday.
“Here in the next week, we’ll probably see a flood of corn,” Byler said.
“It will be everywhere.”
As the summer goes on, he hopes he can get at least $2.50 a dozen for growers, he said.
Byler, too, said the weather delayed this year’s harvest.
“But now, we’re catching up,” he said.
At the Apple Castle, corn has sold out daily, which means returning to the fields for more.
Owner Lyle Johnston said he usually tries to have corn available earlier than mid-July.
“With that three weeks of dry weather, it kind of slowed it down,” Johnston said from the sixth-generation farm founded in 1861.
He’s selling corn for $6.75 a dozen, up from $6.50 last summer.
“A lot of places are selling it for $8 and $9,” Johnston said.
He staggers planting the corn over 14 acres every 10 to 14 days.
“That way I have fields coming in throughout the season,” Johnston said.
He usually has corn available into early October.
Cunningham also tries to plant every two weeks and normally begins selling in mid-July.
It’s not uncommon to run into folks who ask about the availability of corn. During last year’s Lawrence County Fair, his corn took a blue ribbon.
“We got a reputation built up,” said Cunningham, who also works full time at Superior Forge & Steel in New Castle.
Although fertilizer and seed cost more, he kept the price at $5 a dozen and sells it on the honor system from his stand in Energy.
