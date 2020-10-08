Members of the local Church of the Latter Day Saints just returned to indoor worship Sunday at their Ellwood Road facility.
Now, a return to Zoom services may be pending after an SUV crashed into the church around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Shenango Township police, a 55-year-old man was southbound on Route 65 in a Yukon Denali when his vehicle left the highway and struck the building. The SUV collided with the front of the sanctuary, hitting the organ. Bishop Seth Schmid said that the building will have to be evaluated to see if it is structurally sound to hold services there this Sunday.
The driver of the vehicle was handcuffed and taken to UPMC Jameson for a blood test.
The Shenango Area Fire District was on scene. Shaffer Towing removed the SUV.
