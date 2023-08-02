A New Castle fire official said residents of a two-story house that went up in flames Tuesday had just moved out earlier in the day.
The landlord and new owner of the house is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever might have been responsible for igniting the fire.
City firefighters were called around 7:16 p.m. to the wood-frame house at 405 Burke St. on the city’s West Side, which was in flames when they arrived.
Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said heavy smoke and fire was coming from the first and second floors.
“The (cause of the) fire is definitely suspicious,” Kobbe said.
Assistant Chief Tom Bulisco called for a general alarm, and extra manpower was summoned to battle the blaze that consumed most of the interior of the house. Noga Ambulance was on scene, but no injuries were reported, Kobbe said.
According to Kobbe, neighbors told fire investigators that the occupants of the house were renting it and had moved out earlier that day and had been in and out of the structure with a U-Haul trailer parked in the front.
The house was previously owned by Lauretta Norris of Kerr Street, Union Township. However, following court proceedings, the ownership had been transferred about 1 1/2 months ago to Lauro Perez of West Palm Beach, Florida, who has the property registered in the Lawrence County assessment records as 405 Burke LLC.
Perez said in a phone conversation Wednesday that a black truck or SUV had been seen in the area of the house before the fire started.
He told fire officials Wednesday morning that he had never seen the house, himself, when he bought it, and that he had no insurance on it.
When firefighters arrived, the electricity was still on and live wires had been pulled off the house and were lying on the ground. Penn Power was called to shut off the electricity, Kobbe said.
“We found multiple points of ignition on the first floor and a strong gasoline odor in the basement,” he said.
New Castle police are investigating the cause further, and anyone who has any information about anyone suspicious in the area is asked to contact them at (724) 656-3570.
Kobbe estimated the damage to the house at $40,000.
“It’s most likely going to be a total loss,” he said.
The staircase and landings to second floors were burned out when firemen arrived and there was heavy fire and smoke damage to first and second floors. A small amount of furniture was inside, including a coffee table and couch in living room. The rest of the house was empty, he said.
