By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A chihuahua was rescued, but occupants of three apartments were displaced when a fire broke out in a triplex Saturday on the city's Lower East Side.
The New Castle Fire Department responded around 9:30 p.m. to the blaze at 417 Bartram Ave. The cause of the fire is suspicious, fire chief Mike Kobbe said.
When firefighters arrived, they were told that the three apartments in the building were evacuated but a tenant's dog was still inside the second-floor apartment. That tenant, who was in the process of moving out, was not at home when the fire broke out, Kobbe said.
Fire was burning on the outside of the building and appeared to have started on a second-floor enclosed landing, he said. The blaze spread to the roof and melted the siding of the house next door, Kobbe said, adding, "There was a lot of heat there. It was a really persistent fire. It got up into the roof line and eaves and really challenged us to put it out. There was a lot of damage in the roof before we got there."
After the fire was doused, firefighters went into the house and found the chihuahua had chewed a hole in a box spring mattress and climbed inside of it for safety.
"The firefighters went inside with a resident and coaxed it out," he said, and the dog was safely rescued.
In addition to the second floor apartment, there were two first-floor apartments, one occupied by a man who lived alone, and one occupied by five adults and three children.
The house, owned by Premier Property Management, was rendered uninhabitable, mostly because of smoke damage, Kobbe said.
"It was a major loss," he said, estimating the property loss at $50,000 and the contents, about $20,000.
No injuries were reported.
He said people in the neighborhood reported having seen a red pickup truck at the house, and a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt leaving the property in a hurry, just before the fire started.
Kobbe said the circumstances of where the fire originated — inside the upstairs enclosed landing — and because there was no real source of ignition, made the cause suspicious. The city police fire investigators were called.
The Red Cross helped everyone with housing, he said. The fire department was at the scene for about two-and-a-half hours.
