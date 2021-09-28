By Debbie Wachter NEW CASTLE NEWS
Two people are wanted on charges stemming from an assault at an apartment building in Shenango Township that sent two men to hospitals Monday afternoon.
State police in New Castle have identified Cassie Marie Lutz, 26, of Erie Avenue, and Michael Lane Caccia, 55, of Pennsylvania Avenue, as suspects in connection with a a reported attack on the men that occurred around 12:15 p.m. in the building where Caccia lives.
Lutz is accused of stabbing 38-year-old Charles Trott in the chest with a knife and striking him with a stun gun. Trott was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital by helicopter and was listed in critical condition on Tuesday.
Also injured was 38-year-old Vincent Perrotta, who also lives in the apartment building and told police he pays rent to Caccia. Police said he was bleeding from the back of his head and mouth when they arrived. He told police that Caccia had attacked him with a bat, according to a criminal complaint.
Perrotta sought medical treatment for his injuries at UPMC Jameson Hospital in his own vehicle, according to state police.
Lutz and Caccia each are charged with criminal attempt at criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault. Lutz is additionally charged with possession of a weapon. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.
According to a state police report, Shenango Township police had initially responded to a call at a top-floor apartment, regarding two men who had been assaulted. Because of the seriousness of Trott’s injuries and other circumstances, the Shenango police turned the investigation over to the state police, and a search ensued during the afternoon for the two reported attackers. The state police Troop D Major Case team was activated for the investigation.
The police filed charges against the two suspects Tuesday morning.
According to the criminal complaints against both suspects, Perrotta told police there was a fight over a $50 bill that had been stolen. The police learned that Lutz and Caccia had left the building.
A second-floor tenant of the apartment building told police that he heard noises coming from the third floor. He looked out his window and saw Caccia and another person walking through the grass.
The police interviewed Perrotta at the hospital, and he reported that he and Trott were sleeping when he was awakened by what he thought was a lamp breaking, then he realized someone had struck him in the head. He said he saw Caccia standing over him with an aluminum bat, hitting him repeatedly in the head and body, according to the court papers.
He said Lutz tried to use a Taser on his legs and body and that Caccia continued beating him with the bat. He then saw Lutz holding a large knife with a black handle, lunging at Trott, the report said. Perrotta said he was able to wrestle the bat from Caccia, and that he was pleading with Lutz not to stab him, the report said.
Perrotta said he told them to get out, and the couple ran down the third-floor steps. He said he then helped Trott get to a bathroom on the second floor, when he saw blood on Trott’s chest and shirt, according to the complaint.
Police are asking that anyone who knows the whereabouts of Caccia and Lutz to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
