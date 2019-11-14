New Castle police say they have identified a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday at the Country Fair on Croton Avenue.
Lucas McLaren, 40, whose last known address is 2452 Harlansburg Road, is wanted on a warrant and charged with two counts of robbery and other related offenses.
Two clerks said that a man wearing a black hood over his head and a bandanna over his face entered the store shortly before 10 p.m. while they were cleaning the floors, according to the criminal complaint. He forced one of the clerks to go behind the counter and directed her to open the cash register. He then ordered both workers to lie on the floor, took nearly $275 from the cash register and left the store, the report said.
The clerks said the man repeatedly shouted “give me the money” and “get down.”
After reviewing surveillance video, police determined that McLaren was identified because he had entered the store two hours earlier and was wearing the same clothing as the man involved in the robbery later that day. They noted that the suspect had a gun in his hand in the robbery video.
McLaren is also charged with theft and receiving stolen property in connection with the incident.
