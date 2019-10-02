A Wayne Township man is being sought by state police on charges he assaulted and threatened four people during a fight early last month.
State police have charged Adam Pounds, 28, of Fox Street, after several members of a family ran to the aid of another family member at Pounds’ home.
The police filed four criminal complaints against Pounds in the incident, charging him with multiple counts of aggravated assault, robbery, terroristic threats and other offenses after he allegedly assaulted some of the victims, threatened them with a box cutter and said he was going to burn down their house.
State police were called to Pounds’ house to investigate a report of a fight with injuries involving multiple people. One woman told police that she went there first to meet with Pounds, who took one of her laptop computers and demanded $55 from her or he would keep it and smash it, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim didn’t have the money, and Pounds would not let her leave to go and get it, she told police. She said she called family members, and when her family members neared the residence with the money, Pounds got mad and pulled a box cutter out and threatened to cut her. She said he also threatened to burn down the family’s house, according to the criminal complaint.
When the woman’s parents and sister arrived at the house, Pounds allegedly threatened the mother, police said. The sister took a shovel and hit Pounds in the back. He punched her. The father said he grabbed Pounds and took him to the ground, and Pounds was biting the man’s face and hitting him in the head. As a result, Pounds suffered major injuries to the side of his eye and face, state police said.
The mother said Pounds yelled at her and threatened to harm her and her family and burn their house down. She said he asked for a “blade,” and threatened to use it on her, state police said.
Multiple witnesses told police that Pounds had a box-cutter type of blade in his hand during the argument.
The sister told police that after she hit Pounds with a shovel, he hit her in the head and tried to attack her with the shovel. She said Pounds grabbed a piece of metal and went after her with it, adding that he struck her in the right arm with the pipe, injuring her, according to the criminal complaint.
Police filed all the charges against Pounds Thursday. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.
