CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A man who asked to use a phone made off with approximately $24,000 from a Pennsylvania casino early Tuesday, police said.
The heist unfolded around 12:15 a.m. in the area where customers bet on horse races at Harrah's Casino in Chester.
According to police, the suspect asked an employee who was counting cash from a money drawer if he could use the phone.
The employee turned away for a moment and the suspect grabbed the cash and took off, police said.
Police planned to review surveillance video.
The investigation was ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.