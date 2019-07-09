Keith Burley

The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a young boy has been located in Youngstown, Ohio by federal authorities. 

Keith L. Burley was located by the U.S. Marshals Pittsburgh and Youngstown offices. At approximately 10:37 p.m. Monday, a dispute occurred between Burley and a 36-year-old female, according to a media release by the Pennsylvania State Police. Burley then drove away in her vehicle that was occupied by the woman's 7- and 8-year-old children.

Burley then allegedly stabbed and killed the 8-year-old child before fleeing, according to police. 

