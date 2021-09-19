An officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Mahoning Township left a 34-year-old New Castle man dead, and four other people -- including a police officer -- injured.
According to state police, several police departments responded shortly after 9 p.m. to 3839 Main Street in Mahoning Township to a call concerning multiple stabbings. Upon arrival, officers encounter Christopher Rush, who they say was responsible for stabbing a 37-year-old Youngstown man, a 61-year-old Struthers, Ohio, man and a 15-year-old male.
Rush, police said, was armed with "a cutting instrument" and used it assault and injure one of the responding officers. During the assault, another officer drew and fired his service weapon, striking and killing Rush.
State police did not identify the injured officer, or the one who shot Rush, nor did they say to which local departments the officer belonged.
The conditions of the injured officer and the stabbing victims were not available.
