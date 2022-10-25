A suspect is in custody after he reportedly fired at a police officer Tuesday morning at the Harbor Heights apartments on Altman Road.
Police from New Castle, other local municipalities and federal agents surrounded the suspect who reportedly fired at a police officer and the officer returned fire. No injuries were reported.
Police were there to arrest suspect Dana Wiley, 35, on a warrant. No injuries were reported and charges are pending against him. After firing at officers, Wiley reportedly barricaded himself into a residence there and police, dressed in tactical gear, set up a perimeter around the house. They reportedly used tear gas and flash bangs to lure Altman outside during the standoff.
He was taken into custody around noon. Law enforcement agents on the scene included the New Castle police, the U.S. Secret Service, the state police, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the police departments of Union Township, Ellwood City and Mahoning Township. Police and family members were talking to him on the phone, attempting to coax him out and give himself up.
Wiley now is in the Lawrence County jail. A more detailed report will be provided later.
