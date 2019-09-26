A report of shots fired in the city’s downtown early Wednesday turned into a pursuit of a suspect in a van who led police into Ohio.
The chase ended when the driver, who was wanted on arrest warrants, drove over a fallen tree and flattened his tire, then got out and ran into some woods in the area of Coitsville, Ohio.
Police in chasing him were stopped by a mammoth fallen tree that they could not circumnavigate, and they were unable to find the offender to arrest him, according to an account relayed by the Union Township police.
Scott Petroff, a Union officer, said he was on patrol last night around 1:15 a.m. when there was a 911 call about gunfire near the Speedway station on North Jefferson Street, near Grant Street.
The county 911 center reported that it had information that the suspect was returning to “finish the job,” Petroff said.
He said that a gold van believed to have been involved was spotted heading west on Grant Street and onto Sampson Street. Petroff said he and another Union officer and several New Castle police units pursued the driver, who did not stop and led them through western Lawrence County into Ohio at speeds of about 70 to 75 mph.
The pursuit ended when the van turned in the vicinity of Route 616 in Ohio and hit a dead tree that flattened one of its tires, Petroff said.
A woman and three children were in the van and were detained, and the male driver got out and ran into the woods, Petroff said.
Two officers and a New Castle canine were chasing and looking for him but they only progressed so far into the woods before the huge fallen tree blocked their way, he said.
Petroff noted that police and dogs from multiple departments in Ohio also had joined in the foot search for the driver, but they were unable to find him.
“I think he got lucky,” he said.
He said the driver has been identified, and police learned there are other warrants for his arrest.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the suspect is to be charged with attempted homicide as a result of the gunfire, plus counts of kidnapping and various other offenses in connection with yesterday morning’s chase.
